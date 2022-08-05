Dirgantara Indonesia Inks $150m MRO Contract for C-130 Planes

Dirgantara Indonesia President Director Gita Amperiawan, right, and Unity Resources Group Chairman Gaurav Srivastava meet in the West Java capital of Bandung. (Photo courtesy of Dirgantara Indonesia)

Jakarta. State-owned aerospace company Dirgantara Indonesia and Unity Accipiter Corporation, a subsidiary of California-based Unity Resources Group, have signed a general operation agreement to provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) supports worth $150 million for the government’s fleet of C-130 Hercules aircraft.

Under the agreement, Dirgantara will be responsible for overall MRO support and ensuring the readiness of C-130 planes in delivering important cargo to the most remote areas of the archipelagic nation, the company said in a statement on Friday.

“We are pleased to be able to commence the cooperation with UAC in a timely manner because C-130 aircraft have been an important asset to Indonesia,” Dirgantara Indonesia President Director Gita Amperiawan said.

“We are also excited about the opportunity in developing new capability at DI to provide maintenance service of C-130 aircraft and make sure they are ready for missions. This new capability will strengthen our position as one of the leading aviation service providers in Indonesia.”

UAC is involved in the deal to provide the necessary technical assistance and training, as well as access to the needed spare parts.

“Dirgantara Indonesia has a long history in aircraft manufacturing and maintenance, making them the go-to company for many aviation needs in the region,” Unity Resources Group Chairman Gaurav Srivastava said.

“We are excited to help them expand their capabilities in rendering strategic service and looking forward to a successful cooperation moving forward.”