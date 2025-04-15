‘Don’t Fall Into Trump’s Talking Points,’ Indonesia Urged Amid US Tariff Escalation

Heru Andriyanto
April 30, 2025 | 6:46 pm
SHARE
Lili Yan Ing, Secretary General of the International Economic Association, speaks during the Investor Daily Roundtable at the Westin Hotel in Jakarta, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/David Gita Roza)
Lili Yan Ing, Secretary General of the International Economic Association, speaks during the Investor Daily Roundtable at the Westin Hotel in Jakarta, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/David Gita Roza)

Jakarta. Indonesia must respond cautiously to sweeping new tariffs imposed by former US President Donald Trump’s administration, and avoid being overly accommodating to Washington’s rhetoric, a leading economist warned on Wednesday.

Lili Yan Ing, Secretary General of the International Economic Association, said the Trump-era narrative that countries like Indonesia are responsible for US trade deficits is misleading and fails to reflect the long-standing, mutually beneficial trade relationship between the two nations.

“Indonesia has enjoyed decades of fair economic cooperation with the United States,” she said during the Investor Daily Roundtable at the West Hotel in Jakarta, citing Indonesia’s record $22 billion Boeing aircraft purchase in 2012 as an example of the country’s strong commercial ties with US industry.

Lili pointed out that the US maintains a surplus in services trade with Indonesia and that American companies have generated “trillions of dollars” in profits through their operations in the country, especially in technology, defense, and aerospace sectors.

Advertisement

She emphasized that US consumers are the ones most harmed by the latest wave of tariffs, which are likely to drive up prices and stoke inflation. “Everyone suffers in a tariff war,” she added.

Earlier this year, Trump announced sweeping tariffs on the majority of US trading partners, including Indonesia. These measures -- far broader than the tariffs imposed during his first term -- mark a sharp return to protectionism and have sparked fears of escalating global trade tensions.

Trade experts warn that the unilateral imposition of such extensive tariffs violates World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and could further destabilize an already fragile global trade order. The ripple effects could disrupt supply chains, reduce investor confidence, and slow global economic growth, especially for developing countries like Indonesia that depend on export-driven sectors.

The return of broad US protectionism could also undermine multilateral trade institutions and embolden other countries to pursue retaliatory or inward-looking economic policies.

Lili stressed that while Indonesia should firmly reject unfounded accusations and defend its trade policies, it must avoid retaliatory measures that could escalate tensions.

Instead, she recommended that Indonesia strengthen its regional economic integration through ASEAN and deepen trade ties with key partners such as the European Union and China.

She also urged the government to leverage the influence of U.S. corporations with substantial interests in Indonesia to advocate for fair trade practices. These include Boeing, Freeport, Starlink, ExxonMobil, Chevron, IBM, Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Netflix, Google, Nike, and General Electric.

“Engaging these companies is vital to strengthen our bargaining position in dealing with US policymakers,” she said.

At the same time, Indonesia must stay focused on domestic economic reform to maintain macroeconomic stability and policy credibility. Lili emphasized the importance of fiscal prudence, particularly in keeping the debt-to-GDP ratio below 3 percent.

Tags:
#Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

‘Don’t Fall Into Trump’s Talking Points,’ Indonesia Urged Amid US Tariff Escalation
Business 2 hours ago

‘Don’t Fall Into Trump’s Talking Points,’ Indonesia Urged Amid US Tariff Escalation

 Lili pointed out that the US maintains a surplus in services trade with Indonesia and that US companies have generated trillions in profit.
No US Orders for West Java Ceramics Makers as Trade Policies Bite
Business Apr 27, 2025 | 1:18 pm

No US Orders for West Java Ceramics Makers as Trade Policies Bite

 As of April this year, only two containers of potteries had been shipped to Europe, with no deliveries recorded to the US.
Sri Mulyani Warns of Major Shift in Global Trade Order Amid US Tariff Hikes
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 3:26 pm

Sri Mulyani Warns of Major Shift in Global Trade Order Amid US Tariff Hikes

 Sri Mulyani noted that Indonesia’s prompt decision to engage with the US placed it in a stronger position than other countries.
Indonesia’s Largest Muslim Group Defends Halal Rules Against US Criticism
Business Apr 23, 2025 | 11:04 pm

Indonesia’s Largest Muslim Group Defends Halal Rules Against US Criticism

 “The United States may voice its concerns, but we have the sovereign right to implement regulations that protect our people,” Yahya said.
Stay United in Facing US Tariffs, SBY Urges Amid Global Economic Shifts
Business Apr 23, 2025 | 10:45 am

Stay United in Facing US Tariffs, SBY Urges Amid Global Economic Shifts

 He noted that rising geopolitical and economic tensions would inevitably affect Indonesia, either directly or indirectly.
DBS: US Tariff Could Cut Indonesia’s Growth by 0.5 Pct
Business Apr 21, 2025 | 7:27 pm

DBS: US Tariff Could Cut Indonesia’s Growth by 0.5 Pct

 A 32% U.S. tariff on Indonesian goods could cut GDP by 0.5%, warns DBS, as risks loom over key export sectors and growth outlook.
Indonesia’s Surplus with US Soars Amid Tariff Negotiations
Business Apr 21, 2025 | 2:15 pm

Indonesia’s Surplus with US Soars Amid Tariff Negotiations

 Indonesia ran a $1.57 billion surplus in non-oil and gas trade with the US in February 2025, BPS says.
Indonesia Seeks Stronger Trade Ties with EU, Australia to Offset Potential US Export Losses
Business Apr 19, 2025 | 10:35 pm

Indonesia Seeks Stronger Trade Ties with EU, Australia to Offset Potential US Export Losses

 These intensified diplomatic engagements are part of Indonesia’s broader “mitigation efforts” to counter the effects of the US tariffs.
Indonesia Tells US It Has Made Foreign Investment Easier as Tariff Talks Begin
Business Apr 17, 2025 | 11:45 am

Indonesia Tells US It Has Made Foreign Investment Easier as Tariff Talks Begin

 Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the reciprocal tariff talks begin.
Indonesia Seeks Concrete Outcomes from Upcoming Trade Talks with US
Business Apr 15, 2025 | 9:50 pm

Indonesia Seeks Concrete Outcomes from Upcoming Trade Talks with US

 Indonesia has several options to “revitalize” bilateral economic ties, including the possibility of a limited free trade agreement.

The Latest

Pakistan Says It Has 'Credible Intelligence' India Will Attack Within Days
News 2 hours ago

Pakistan Says It Has 'Credible Intelligence' India Will Attack Within Days

 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the need to “avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences.”
‘Don’t Fall Into Trump’s Talking Points,’ Indonesia Urged Amid US Tariff Escalation
Business 2 hours ago

‘Don’t Fall Into Trump’s Talking Points,’ Indonesia Urged Amid US Tariff Escalation

 Lili pointed out that the US maintains a surplus in services trade with Indonesia and that US companies have generated trillions in profit.
ASEAN Should Tell Trump His Tariffs Are the 'Biggest Mistake Ever’
Business 3 hours ago

ASEAN Should Tell Trump His Tariffs Are the 'Biggest Mistake Ever’

 ASEAN has less than 3 months before Trump’s reciprocal tariffs hit its members.
Mari Elka Calls for Export Diversification Amid Looming US Tariffs
Business 4 hours ago

Mari Elka Calls for Export Diversification Amid Looming US Tariffs

 Mari Elka warns Indonesia must boost domestic resilience and expand global markets to cushion the impact of looming US tariffs.
Mari Pangestu: ASEAN’s Swift Response Shows Regional Strength Against US Trade Shocks
Business 5 hours ago

Mari Pangestu: ASEAN’s Swift Response Shows Regional Strength Against US Trade Shocks

 To diversify trade and reduce reliance on the US, Mari advocated for the accelerated completion of the Indonesia-EU CEPA.
News Index

Most Popular

Trump Chickened Out
1
Trump Chickened Out
2
Bali Weather Warning: High Winds, Rain, and Dangerous Waves Expected Until May 1
3
Korean Firms Commit $1.7 Billion in New Investments Following Meeting with Prabowo
4
Indonesian Banks Pass Stress Test Amid US Tariffs, Depreciating Rupiah: OJK
5
Prabowo Sees Danantara Amassing $1 Trillion in Assets
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED