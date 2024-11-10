East Java Villager Cultivates Export-Quality Mangrove Crabs Using Plastic Jerricans

Slamet Wibowo
May 4, 2025 | 1:23 pm
A mangrove crab is seen inside a plastic jerrican in Sidoarjo, East Java, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Vidoegraphy)
A mangrove crab is seen inside a plastic jerrican in Sidoarjo, East Java, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Vidoegraphy)

Sidoarjo, East Java. A villager in Sidoarjo has developed an innovative, low-cost method to raise large, export-quality mangrove crabs -- also known as mud crabs -- using stacked plastic jerricans instead of traditional wide ponds.

Samsul Arifin, a resident of Kedungpeluk Village in the Candi District, devised a compact vertical farming system using 30-liter jerricans to rear Scylla serrata, a species of mangrove crab native to Indonesia’s coastal mangrove ecosystems. These crabs are highly prized in both domestic and international markets for their sweet, firm meat.

“Compared to shrimp farming, this method is more practical and cost-efficient,” Samsul said in an interview on Sunday.

Mangrove crabs’ ability to thrive in confined spaces makes them ideal for innovative aquaculture setups like Samsul’s jerrican method. 

Samsul Arifin feeds a mangrove crab in Sidoarjo, East Java, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Slamet Widowo)

He currently maintains around 200 jerricans, stacked like miniature apartment units, each holding a single crab to prevent cannibalism. The containers have large cut-out openings for feeding access, secured with simple metal locks. Clean, circulating water is maintained at all times using a pump system -- an essential component for crab health and growth.

“The most critical part of this method is maintaining constant water circulation. A power outage that stops the pump can be disastrous,” Samsul said.

Crabs are typically ready for harvest once they reach 250 grams, a size that can be achieved in just two weeks under ideal conditions. Prices range from Rp 200,000 per kilogram to as much as Rp 550,000 ($12 to $33 per kg) during peak demand periods, such as the Chinese New Year.

“During festive seasons, the price can jump to Rp 500,000 or even Rp 550,000 per kilogram,” he said. “I can harvest twice or even three times a month.”

A mangrove crab is seen inside a plastic jerrican in Sidoarjo, East Java, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Vidoegraphy)

Even if Samsul only harvests half of his stock in a given cycle, he can still earn around Rp 10 million ($603) per month -- a substantial income for a small-scale village farmer.

His success story began in 2021 when he abandoned shrimp farming due to high costs and management challenges. He started raising mangrove crabs with just 70 used jerricans and saw quick returns. He feeds the crabs small fish, which help them grow rapidly. The leftover must be cleaned immediately to keep a healthy environment for all crabs.

Samsul’s crabs are often bought in bulk by a friend from a neighboring village who resells them to exporters, indicating strong market demand. Encouraged by the results, Samsul now plans to scale up his operation to 300 jerricans.

Mangrove crabs are a commercially valuable species found in estuarine and mangrove habitats across Southeast Asia. They are known for their adaptability, rapid growth, and high market value, particularly in China, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Samsul Arifin speaks in an interview in front of a pile of jerricans he uses to cultivate mangrove crabs in Sidoarjo, East Java, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Slamet Widowo)

East Java Villager Cultivates Export-Quality Mangrove Crabs Using Plastic Jerricans
 Mangrove crabs' ability to thrive in confined spaces makes them ideal for innovative aquaculture setups like Samsul's jerrican method. 
