Ex-President Advises Prabowo to Stay Measured in Response to Trump’s Tariffs

Jakarta. Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) on Sunday urged the Indonesian government to respond calmly and strategically to the sweeping US tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, including the 32 percent levy imposed on Indonesian goods.

Speaking at a discussion forum in Jakarta, SBY said he had personally advised President Prabowo Subianto to avoid emotional or reactive decisions and instead adopt a measured, long-term approach.

“Indonesia must understand its capabilities and unique role on the global stage, and refrain from emotional responses,” said the sixth Indonesian president, widely known by his initials.

The US recently unveiled a series of steep tariff hikes, including a 145 percent tariff on Chinese steel products, as part of a broader protectionist push under President Trump’s "reciprocal trade" policy. While the policy is ostensibly aimed at China, it also targets several other countries, including Indonesia. However, Washington has put a temporary 90-day pause on the tariffs for countries other than China.

Advertisement

SBY praised President Prabowo’s early efforts to reassure markets and stabilize the economy but emphasized the importance of preparing for long-term volatility.

“The government must brace for a prolonged period of global economic uncertainty. We don’t know how long this chaos and disorder will last,” he said.

He also called on Indonesia to be proactive on the international stage and contribute to a collective response to rising protectionism.

Although these tariffs appear to be focused on China, their ripple effects will be felt throughout the global economy -- particularly in emerging markets. This could increase unemployment and slow economic growth worldwide, he warned.

“I’m pleased to see that many of the government’s responses -- whether through cabinet statements or from President Prabowo himself -- are in line with what I’ve been advocating,” SBY added.

“We must be part of the solution. Say something, and do something.”

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: