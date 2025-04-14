Ex-President Advises Prabowo to Stay Measured in Response to Trump’s Tariffs

Hendro Situmorang
April 14, 2025 | 6:59 am
SHARE
FILE - President Prabowo Subianto, center, launched the sovereign wealth fund Danantara accompanied by his predecessors Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on his right and Joko Widodo on his left at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Antara Photo)
FILE - President Prabowo Subianto, center, launched the sovereign wealth fund Danantara accompanied by his predecessors Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on his right and Joko Widodo on his left at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) on Sunday urged the Indonesian government to respond calmly and strategically to the sweeping US tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, including the 32 percent levy imposed on Indonesian goods.

Speaking at a discussion forum in Jakarta, SBY said he had personally advised President Prabowo Subianto to avoid emotional or reactive decisions and instead adopt a measured, long-term approach.

“Indonesia must understand its capabilities and unique role on the global stage, and refrain from emotional responses,” said the sixth Indonesian president, widely known by his initials.

The US recently unveiled a series of steep tariff hikes, including a 145 percent tariff on Chinese steel products, as part of a broader protectionist push under President Trump’s "reciprocal trade" policy. While the policy is ostensibly aimed at China, it also targets several other countries, including Indonesia. However, Washington has put a temporary 90-day pause on the tariffs for countries other than China.

Advertisement

SBY praised President Prabowo’s early efforts to reassure markets and stabilize the economy but emphasized the importance of preparing for long-term volatility.

“The government must brace for a prolonged period of global economic uncertainty. We don’t know how long this chaos and disorder will last,” he said.

He also called on Indonesia to be proactive on the international stage and contribute to a collective response to rising protectionism.

Although these tariffs appear to be focused on China, their ripple effects will be felt throughout the global economy -- particularly in emerging markets. This could increase unemployment and slow economic growth worldwide, he warned.

“I’m pleased to see that many of the government’s responses -- whether through cabinet statements or from President Prabowo himself -- are in line with what I’ve been advocating,” SBY added.

“We must be part of the solution. Say something, and do something.”

Tags:
#Trade #Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Xi Kicks Off ASEAN Tour, Exchanges Congratulations with Prabowo on 75th Anniversary of Bilateral Ties
News 41 minutes ago

Xi Kicks Off ASEAN Tour, Exchanges Congratulations with Prabowo on 75th Anniversary of Bilateral Ties

 Although Indonesia is not part of his current itinerary, Xi exchanged congratulatory messages with President Prabowo.
How Xi Can Win Trump’s Trade War
Opinion 1 hours ago

How Xi Can Win Trump’s Trade War

 As of December 2024, Beijing owned approximately $759 billion in US government debt.
Three Judges Arrested for Alleged Bribery in CPO Export Trial
News 2 hours ago

Three Judges Arrested for Alleged Bribery in CPO Export Trial

 The judges are accused of receiving billions of rupiah in bribes from Ariyanto, a lawyer representing the companies.
Ex-President Advises Prabowo to Stay Measured in Response to Trump’s Tariffs
Business 3 hours ago

Ex-President Advises Prabowo to Stay Measured in Response to Trump’s Tariffs

 Although these tariffs appear to be focused on China, their ripple effects will be felt throughout the global economy, SBY warned.
Danantara Secures $2 Billion Investment Commitment from Qatar
Business 3 hours ago

Danantara Secures $2 Billion Investment Commitment from Qatar

 President Prabowo Subianto did not leave Qatar empty-handed as he secured an investment commitment for Indonesia's fund Danantara.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo: Indonesia Won’t Take Sides in US-China Trade War
1
Prabowo: Indonesia Won’t Take Sides in US-China Trade War
2
At Antalya Forum, Prabowo Warns Against ‘Might Makes Right’ World Order
3
Volcanic Activity Intensifies at Mount Merapi, Locals Told to Stay Alert
4
JCI Suffers Worst Weekly Drop in Years as Trade War Escalates
5
iPhone Prices Could Triple if Made in US, Analysts Warn
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED