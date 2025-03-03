Former Freeport Indonesia CEO Maroef Sjamsoeddin to Lead MIND ID

Bambang Ismoyo
March 3, 2025 | 8:26 pm
MIND ID President Director Maroef Sjamsoeddin. State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir has appointed Maroef as the company's new president director, (Antara Photo/Widodo S. Jusuf)
MIND ID President Director Maroef Sjamsoeddin. State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir has appointed Maroef as the company's new president director, (Antara Photo/Widodo S. Jusuf)

Jakarta. State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir has appointed Maroef Sjamsoeddin as the new president director of MIND ID, the country’s state-owned mining holding company, replacing Hendi Prio Santoso.

The decision was confirmed by MIND ID’s President Commissioner Fuad Bawazier on Monday. “Yes, that’s correct. The appointment was made at 2:30 p.m. WIB,” Bawazier told reporters.

Maroef, born in 1957, previously served as president director of Freeport Indonesia. He is a former officer of the Indonesian Air Force’s elite special forces unit and a graduate of the Air Force Academy in 1980. He also held the position of deputy chief at Indonesia’s State Intelligence Agency (BIN).

After retiring from the military, Maroef was appointed to Freeport Indonesia’s leadership in January 2015, replacing Rozik B. Soetjipto. His appointment came at the request of Freeport-McMoRan’s chairman, James Robert Moffett.

In addition to his military background, Maroef holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Jakarta Institute of Management Studies.

MIND ID includes state-run mining firms such as Bukit Asam (PTBA), Timah (TINS), Aneka Tambang (ANTM), Vale Indonesia (INCO), and Freeport Indonesia. 

