Gov’t Plans to Establish State Revenue Ministry Headed by Abimanyu, Says Hashim 

Arnoldus Kristianus
December 1, 2024 | 8:05 pm
Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the younger brother of President Prabowo Subianto, speaks to BTV in Jakarta, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Medikantyo Adhikresna)
Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the younger brother of President Prabowo Subianto, speaks to BTV in Jakarta, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Medikantyo Adhikresna)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is considering the creation of a new ministry dedicated to managing state revenues, according to Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the younger brother of President Prabowo Subianto.

Although the establishment of a State Revenue Ministry was discussed prior to President Prabowo's inauguration on October 20, it was not included in the expanded cabinet structure he announced, which grew from 34 to over 40 ministries and state agencies.

Hashim confirmed that plans for the new ministry remain under consideration, even naming Anggito Abimanyu, the current vice finance minister, as the likely candidate to lead it.

Currently, state revenues are managed by the Ministry of Finance through its Taxation Directorate and Customs and Excise Directorate. However, Hashim emphasized the need for a standalone ministry to exclusively handle revenue collection and identify new sources of income.

“Anggito Abimanyu will be appointed as the state revenue minister. His current role as vice finance minister is only temporary,” Hashim said during a meeting with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) leadership board at Mulia Hotel in Jakarta.

The 2025 budget, drafted by the administration of former President Joko Widodo, targets Rp 3,005 trillion in revenues, primarily from taxes and customs duties.

Exploring New Revenue Streams
Hashim, who serves as President Prabowo’s special envoy for energy and climate, highlighted the potential for increased revenues through government royalties and untapped sectors.

“I’m very optimistic that we can attract foreign investment while also generating fresh funds from improved taxation and customs systems. We have many programs aimed at plugging revenue leaks,” Hashim said.

Anggito, a seasoned bureaucrat with a long career at the Finance Ministry, has previously outlined his vision for tapping into unconventional revenue sources, such as those derived from the "underground economy," including online gambling and betting.

While gambling is illegal under Indonesian law, many citizens participate in international online betting platforms. Anggito proposed leveraging this activity to generate additional state income.

“These illegal activities generate significant money, yet they pay no taxes,” Anggito said, urging creative approaches to capture potential revenue.

“Our colleagues in the Taxation Directorate need to find innovative ways to secure super income from the underground economy,” he added.

