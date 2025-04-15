Indonesia Hosts 100 Foreign Investors Amid Rising US-China Trade Tensions

Jakarta. Approximately 100 foreign investors attended the Indonesia Investment Summit on Tuesday, an event hailed as a timely opportunity amid the intensifying trade war between the United States and China.

The summit, co-hosted by the Asian Trade, Tourism, and Economic Council (ATTEC), was held in the Pantai Indah Kapuk area of North Jakarta. Attendees included investors from China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore.

“We are gaining momentum today, with Indonesia’s strategic position becoming more relevant as trade tensions escalate between the US and China,” said ATTEC Chairman Budihardjo Iduansjah in his opening remarks.

“Indonesia has the potential to become a driver of global economic growth. Our country enjoys a strategic geographic location, stable economic policies, and continued growth. Investors recognize that potential,” he added.

The summit served as a platform for investors across Asia to engage directly with Indonesian government officials -- both at the national and regional levels -- as well as local business leaders.

Budihardjo, who also chairs the Indonesian Retailers and Shopping Mall Lessees Association (Hippindo), added that global trade disruptions -- triggered by US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff policies -- present unique opportunities for Indonesia. These include attracting factory relocations and boosting export potential.

“To those with factories in China: welcome to Indonesia,” he said to the audience.

He also urged the Indonesian government to implement investment-friendly deregulations, such as easing local content requirements, to better accommodate incoming investors.

Speaking at the same event, Trade Minister Budi Santoso highlighted Indonesia’s position as an emerging economy, noting that the country still faces significant needs in infrastructure development, education, and employment generation.

“Meeting these needs requires new investment. As a rapidly growing emerging market, Indonesia is very open to a wide range of investment opportunities,” Budi said.

