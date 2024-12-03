Investment Minister Reveals Apple’s $1B Investment Commitment in Indonesia Amid iPhone 16 Sales Ban

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
December 3, 2024 | 6:56 pm
SHARE
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani waves to the camera in Jakarta on Oct. 14, 2024. President-Elect Prabowo has called dozens of ministerial candidates for in-person interviews. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani waves to the camera in Jakarta on Oct. 14, 2024. President-Elect Prabowo has called dozens of ministerial candidates for in-person interviews. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. Investment Minister and Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), Rosan Roeslani, announced that Apple has committed to an initial investment of $1 billion (Rp 15.9 trillion) in the country.

Rosan made the statement during a meeting with Commission XII of the Indonesian House of Representatives at the parliament building in Senayan, Jakarta, on Tuesday.

"I have received a written commitment for the first phase of $1 billion. Hopefully, within this week, I will finalize the commitment and hand it over to the Industry Ministry," Roeslani said.

This investment commitment represents a significant increase from Apple's previous proposal of $100 million, which included expanding the Apple Developer Academy in Bali and building accessory manufacturing facilities in Bandung, West Java. The new $1 billion commitment comes after the Indonesian government banned the sales of the iPhone 16, citing Apple’s failure to meet the country’s 35 percent local component requirement, known as TKDN. The iPhone 16, which was globally launched in September, has yet to enter the Indonesian market due to these regulatory issues.

Advertisement

Rosan urged Apple to ramp up its investment in Indonesia, especially considering the large market it represents for Apple’s products. "Frankly, their investment is still small, very small. It needs to be much larger," he said.

Currently, Apple’s investment in Indonesia is valued at Rp 1.48 trillion, which is modest in comparison to its sales volume in the country. Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita revealed that Apple's sales in Indonesia last year exceeded Rp 30 trillion.

Rosan is hoping that Apple’s increased investment will create more jobs and position Indonesia as a key player in Apple’s global value chain.

As of December 3, 2024, Apple holds a market cap of $3.6 trillion, making it the largest company in the world by market cap, followed by Nvidia Corp. at $3.4 trillion and Microsoft Corp. at $3.2 trillion.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia to Streamline Business Licensing Process by Early 2025, Minister Rosan Says
Business 51 minutes ago

Indonesia to Streamline Business Licensing Process by Early 2025, Minister Rosan Says

 Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani announced plans to improve transparency in business licensing processes starting in early 2025.
South Korean President Declares Martial Law, Citing
News 1 hours ago

South Korean President Declares Martial Law, Citing "Anti-State" Threats

 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, vowing to eliminate "anti-state" forces amid opposition control of parliament.
Stability Turns Indonesia Into a Magnet for Global Investors
Business 1 hours ago

Stability Turns Indonesia Into a Magnet for Global Investors

 Indonesia’s political and security stability is a significant factor in attracting global investments.
Indonesia to Prioritize Downstream Industrialization in Eight Key Industries
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia to Prioritize Downstream Industrialization in Eight Key Industries

 The Investment Ministry is creating a roadmap for the downstream industrialization of 28 key commodities in Indonesia.
Seizing Assets from Corruptors is Better Than 12 Pct VAT: Retailer
News 2 hours ago

Seizing Assets from Corruptors is Better Than 12 Pct VAT: Retailer

 The government would get much more money from seizing assets lost in corruption compared to raising the value-added tax or VAT.
News Index

Most Popular

Trump Threatens 100% Tariff on BRICS Members If They Act to Undermine US Dollar
1
Trump Threatens 100% Tariff on BRICS Members If They Act to Undermine US Dollar
2
Gov’t Plans to Establish State Revenue Ministry Headed by Abimanyu, Says Hashim 
3
Trump Effect: Indonesia Braces for Potential Flood of Chinese Imports
4
Indonesia Will Not Join Any Military Alliance: Foreign Minister
5
Indonesia, Canada to Significantly Ease Trade Barriers in 2026
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED