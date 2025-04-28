Labor Union Urges Government to Crack Down on Illegal Imports

Yovanda. Labor unions under the National Workers Union Confederation (KSPN) urged the government to immediately eradicate illegally imported products.

Ristadi, President of the National Workers Union, said that illegal imports are one of the main factors causing many factories to shut down or even go bankrupt. Numerous factories have suffered losses due to declining market demand, with some facing no demand at all. Ironically, locally made products are not selling in the domestic market because they are flooded with foreign goods.

"The increasing number of foreign products entering through uncontrolled import channels, even involving illegal practices, has become the root of this problem," Ristadi said on Monday.

According to him, stakeholders, including the government and economic observers, are already aware of this issue. However, to date, no concrete solution has been found to resolve it.

Advertisement

Ristadi called on the government, as the authority and decision-maker, to take firm action to address the issue.

He emphasized that the government is currently perceived as slow and bureaucratic in handling this matter, allowing a problem that should have been resolved quickly to linger without a clear solution.

"We will continue to voice our concerns to the government, because if this situation is allowed to continue -- especially with the ongoing trade war involving the United States increasing import tariffs -- our domestic industry will suffer even further," he warned.

Ristadi also reminded that if the government does not promptly take swift, measurable, and solution-oriented action, the risk of layoffs (PHK) will continue to rise. "The victims will once again be Indonesian workers," he added.

On the same occasion, Ristadi extended his greetings for International Workers’ Day and called on all members of society to uphold the spirit of struggle in the fight for the welfare of Indonesian laborers and workers.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: