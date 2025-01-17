MG Motor's Indonesian Operations Gain Momentum

Jakarta. MG Motor, the iconic British automotive brand now owned by Chinese state-owned company SAIC Motor, has significantly boosted its operations in Indonesia, with sales quadrupling and its number of dealerships more than doubling in 2024.

In a statement on Friday, the company attributed this remarkable growth to the launch of new models and the adoption of local assembly for cars and batteries, which helped reduce production costs.

Early in 2024, MG Motor introduced two locally assembled electric vehicle (EV) models -- the MG4 EV and the MGZS EV. In March 2024, the company launched its first hybrid model, the MGVS HEV, in Indonesia. These additions expanded MG's offerings, which now include EVs, hybrids, and petrol-powered vehicles to cater to a diverse customer base.

“The year 2024 marked the centennial celebration of MG's global automotive innovations in performance and mobility. Leveraging this milestone, MG introduced groundbreaking innovations to energize the Indonesian automotive industry in our fourth year in the country, embracing the 'We Care' spirit,” said He Guowei, CEO of MG Motor Indonesia.

During the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) last year, MG unveiled the world’s first electric roadster called the Cyberster, which it claimed could accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.2 seconds.

Record Growth in Sales and Dealerships

MG Motor recorded over 4,000 vehicle sales in 2024 -- a staggering 300 percent year-on-year increase. The company also expanded its dealership network from 15 in 2023 to 42 locations across Indonesia.

In addition to dealership expansion, MG Motor strengthened its supply chain by partnering with Unified Advanced Battery System (UABS) Indonesia. UABS Indonesia is a joint venture between global EV battery producer UABS Co. and local company Agung Kentjana Abadi. This partnership supplies batteries for MG’s electric vehicles, further supporting the company’s localized production strategy.

Looking ahead, MG Motor aims to establish more than 80 outlets across Indonesia in 2025 to enhance customer service and accessibility, He Guowei said.

The company also plans to introduce its first multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) model in Indonesia later this year, further diversifying its product lineup.

