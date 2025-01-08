Minister Defends Controversial Mini-Home Design, Says No Final Decision Made

Jakarta. Public Housing and Settlement Minister Maruarar Sirait said Monday that a widely criticized proposal to drastically reduce the size of subsidized houses is still under review, responding to growing public backlash over the plan.

The proposed design calls for subsidized homes as small as 18 square meters of building space on 25 square meters of land, sparking concerns over whether such units are livable.

Maruarar argued that the downsized homes could be a practical solution for delivering affordable housing in major cities like Jakarta and Bandung, where land prices are prohibitively high.

“You can’t find subsidized homes in Jakarta or Bandung. Why? Because land is too expensive,” Maruarar told reporters in Jakarta.

He clarified that the micro-home concept originated from private developers partnering with the government on housing projects, some of whom have already constructed sample units. However, no official decision has been made by his ministry.

“Some developers have submitted their designs and built show units for public feedback, but we haven’t finalized anything,” he said.

Maruarar also claimed that younger homebuyers increasingly prioritize location and livability over size.

“I’ve spoken to young people, and many say the house doesn’t have to be big,” he said.

A visitor looks inside the interior of the display unit of downsized, subsidized houses in Jakarta on Sunday, June 15, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

But the proposal has triggered strong criticism from lawmakers, housing experts, and professional associations.

Lawmaker Yanuar Arif Wibowo blasted the micro-home design, likening the units to "permanent cages."

“If you want to build 18-square-meter homes, do it for commercial projects -- not with public funds,” he said.

A visitor walks down the stairs inside the display unit of downsized, subsidized houses in Jakarta on Sunday, June 15, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Public policy expert Trubus Rahadiansyah from Trisakti University called the plan "misguided," arguing that homes under 36 square meters are not suitable for livable conditions.

“Even 21 square meters is already cramped. Going down to 18 is inhumane,” he said, adding that the policy does little to address Indonesia’s estimated 15 million-unit housing backlog. He urged the government to consider vertical housing developments, such as apartments, instead.

The Indonesian Institute of Architects (IAI) also expressed strong opposition. Its chairman, Georgius Budi Yulianto, warned that such ultra-small homes risk stripping residents of basic human dignity.

“Eighteen square meters is half the size of a garage. Where do you cry in peace, let your child play, or simply breathe?” he asked.

