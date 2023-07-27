Mitratel Books Rp 1T Profit in First Half of 2023

Jakarta. Telecommunication company Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (MTEL), also known as Mitratel, recorded a net profit of Rp 1.02 trillion ($68 million) in the first half of the year, a 14.6 percent increase on the profit it recorded in the same period last year.

The financial results published on Thursday revealed that Mitratel’s total assets stood at Rp 56.78 trillion as of June 30, with Rp 23.72 trillion in liabilities and Rp 33.06 trillion in equities.

A subsidiary of state-run telecommunication firm Telkom, Mitratel ’s main business focuses on telecom infrastructures such as base transceiver stations (BTS).

Since 2008, it has been constructing and managing more than 35,000 BTS towers across Indonesia.

It also leases telecommunication towers with all cellular operators in the country now becoming tenants for Mitratel. In March alone, the tower leasing business contributed Rp 1.7 trillion to Mitratel’s overall revenues.

In addition, Mitratel has a fiber optic network totaling 26,000 kilometers for its digital infrastructure business.

