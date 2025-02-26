No Feud Here: Maruarar Says Hashim Dispute Overblown

Erfan Maruf
June 6, 2025 | 10:27 pm
Housing Task Force chief Hashim Djojohadikusumo (right) whispers to Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Jan. 8, 2025. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)
Housing Task Force chief Hashim Djojohadikusumo (right) whispers to Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Jan. 8, 2025. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta. Minister of Public Housing and Settlements Maruarar Sirait has called on the public and media not to pit him against Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the brother of President Prabowo Subianto, over a disagreement concerning land size requirements for subsidized housing.

Hashim, who chairs the national housing task force, has firmly rejected Maruarar’s proposal to reduce the minimum land area for subsidized homes from 60 square meters to 36 square meters.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Maruarar downplayed the disagreement, saying such differences are normal and should not be sensationalized.

“Please don’t make it seem like I’m at odds with Mr. Hashim, someone I deeply respect and who has helped me a lot,” he said.

Maruarar clarified that the proposal to reduce land size remains in draft form and no decision has been made. He also confirmed plans to meet with Hashim to discuss the issue further.

“This will definitely be discussed with the task force chairman,” he said.

He argued that the proposal was driven by the reality of skyrocketing urban land prices. Despite the smaller land area, he said, the homes would remain livable and be designed with comfort in mind.

“These subsidized homes will be built in flood-free areas, and I urge the public to reserve judgment until they see the proposed designs,” Maruarar added. “We will present attractive and well-designed homes soon.”

President Prabowo has tasked Maruarar with building 3 million new homes, many of which will be government-subsidized and aimed at low-income families.

However, some of Maruarar’s efforts to meet this ambitious goal have sparked public debate, including a controversial proposal to convert former inner-city prison compounds into residential areas.

