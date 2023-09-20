Nusatama Partners with Chinese Defense Firm Norinco to Construct Electric Truck Plant

Jakarta. Indonesian engineering firm Nusatama Berkah (NTBK) inked an agreement on Tuesday with the defense company China North Industries Corporation (Norinco International) to establish an assembly plant for electric trucks.

According to a press statement by Nusatama, the memorandum of understanding outlines Norinco's commitment to conduct a feasibility study for a substantial investment in a cutting-edge manufacturing facility dedicated to the production of electric trucks.

This collaboration aims to introduce a locally designed electric truck brand tailored to the specific needs of Indonesian drivers. The technology for these trucks will be sourced from Beiben EV Trucks, one of China's leading electric vehicle producers.

The signing ceremony in Jakarta was attended by Nusatama Berkah's Chief Executive Officer, Bambang Susilo, and Norinco International's Southeast Asia Director, Ling Xing Ge.

Details regarding the financial commitment for this investment have not been disclosed.

