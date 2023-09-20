Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Nusatama Partners with Chinese Defense Firm Norinco to Construct Electric Truck Plant

The Jakarta Globe
September 19, 2023 | 9:53 pm
SHARE
Norinco International Southeast Asia Director, Ling Xing Ge, second left, and Nusatama Berkah Chief Executive Officer Bambang Susilo, second right, pose for a photo in Jakarta. (Handout)
Norinco International Southeast Asia Director, Ling Xing Ge, second left, and Nusatama Berkah Chief Executive Officer Bambang Susilo, second right, pose for a photo in Jakarta. (Handout)

Jakarta. Indonesian engineering firm Nusatama Berkah (NTBK) inked an agreement on Tuesday with the defense company China North Industries Corporation (Norinco International) to establish an assembly plant for electric trucks.

According to a press statement by Nusatama, the memorandum of understanding outlines Norinco's commitment to conduct a feasibility study for a substantial investment in a cutting-edge manufacturing facility dedicated to the production of electric trucks.

This collaboration aims to introduce a locally designed electric truck brand tailored to the specific needs of Indonesian drivers. The technology for these trucks will be sourced from Beiben EV Trucks, one of China's leading electric vehicle producers.

The signing ceremony in Jakarta was attended by Nusatama Berkah's Chief Executive Officer, Bambang Susilo, and Norinco International's Southeast Asia Director, Ling Xing Ge.

Advertisement

Details regarding the financial commitment for this investment have not been disclosed.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Democratic Party Abandons Ambition to Nominate Agus as VP Candidate
News 6 hours ago

Democratic Party Abandons Ambition to Nominate Agus as VP Candidate

 As a new member of the Prabowo coalition, the Democratic Party's influence in proposing Agus as a running mate has diminished.
Nusatama Partners with Chinese Defense Firm Norinco to Construct Electric Truck Plant
Business 7 hours ago

Nusatama Partners with Chinese Defense Firm Norinco to Construct Electric Truck Plant

 Details regarding the financial commitment for this investment have not been disclosed.
Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan Detained by KPK
News 8 hours ago

Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan Detained by KPK

 This is not the first time Karen, who served from 2009 to 2014, faced legal issues related to business deals with foreign firms.
Indonesian Woman Jailed for Using Islamic Invocation Before Eating Pork
Lifestyle 9 hours ago

Indonesian Woman Jailed for Using Islamic Invocation Before Eating Pork

 Lina Mukherjee, who claimed to be a Muslim, said she ate pork crackers out of curiosity.
Armenia Tells Indonesia to Open Embassy in Yerevan
News 13 hours ago

Armenia Tells Indonesia to Open Embassy in Yerevan

 Indonesia today interacts with the Armenian government via its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. 
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Ganjar Pranowo Has Four Names Left to Choose as Running Mate
1
Ganjar Pranowo Has Four Names Left to Choose as Running Mate
2
Argentina, Peru, Chile Potential Partners for Indonesia’s EV Ambition
3
Antam Ordered to Pay Surabaya Businessman Rp 1 Trillion in 1 Ton Gold Dispute
4
Gov’t Aims to Construct 2,500-Hectare Industrial Area in Rempang Despite Protests
5
Free High-Speed Train Tickets Sell Like Hotcakes
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED