Prabowo Presents Danantara’s Vision to Ray Dalio

Ichsan Ali
March 7, 2025 | 7:36 pm
US investor Ray Dalio attends a meeting at Istana Merdeka in Jakarta on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Ichsan Ali)
US investor Ray Dalio attends a meeting at Istana Merdeka in Jakarta on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Ichsan Ali)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto welcomed US investor Ray Dalio to the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday, where the two engaged in discussions alongside prominent Indonesian business tycoons. The meeting focused on Indonesia's newly launched sovereign wealth fund, Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara).

In his remarks to Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates—the world’s largest hedge fund managing $89.6 billion in assets—President Prabowo expressed enthusiasm for Danantara’s potential to drive economic growth. “We’ve launched this new sovereign wealth fund, and we’re fortunate to have you here today. This introduction has been quite comprehensive, so I suggest we get started right away,” he said to the assembled business leaders.

Prabowo highlighted Dalio’s significant expertise in global finance, particularly his deep experience in managing investments across Asia, the Middle East, and other parts of the world. He emphasized that Dalio’s insights would be invaluable as Indonesia continues to strengthen its investment strategy. “You’ve become a good friend to me, and I want you to be a good friend to Indonesia as well,” Prabowo said, addressing the renowned investor.

The President expressed his desire for open and critical discussions, particularly regarding the management and oversight of Danantara. “I believe you are in a position to speak to us openly and critically. We need this kind of advice—it’s the key to ensuring our progress in the global economy,” Prabowo added.

Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani explained that Dalio was invited due to his reputation as one of the world's most successful investors. Dalio has gained recognition for his philosophical insights on economics, which he shares in his best-selling book, Principles: Life & Work

“He has been involved as an investor, providing input in many other sovereign funds. He is part of Temasek, PIF in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and several other countries,” Rosan told reporters at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday.

“Our initial discussions covered investment strategies, corporate governance best practices, risk management, and investment commitments, which are already in place,” Rosan explained. “However, we continue to seek input from his over 50 years of experience, which was a key focus of our first meeting.”

Dalio also attended Prabowo's cabinet retreat in Hambalang last October, where he delivered a briefing titled Why Nations Succeed & Fail.

Alongside Dalio, several prominent Indonesian businessmen were present at the meeting, including South Kalimantan entrepreneur Andi Syamsuddin Arsyad (Haji Isam), Agung Sedayu Group’s Sugianto Kusuma (Aguan), Indofood’s Anthony Salim, and CT Corp’s Chairul Tanjung (CT). Other attendees included Lippo Group’s James Riady, Adaro Energy’s Garibaldi Thohir (Boy Thohir), Sinar Mas’s Franky Oesman Widjaja, Barito Pacific’s Prajogo Pangestu, Artha Graha’s Tomy Winata (TW), MedcoEnergi’s Hilmi Panigoro, and Anindya Bakrie, President Director of Kadin Indonesia.

