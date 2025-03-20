Prabowo to Inaugurate Batang Special Economic Zone

March 20, 2025 | 8:29 am
Workers operate heavy machines at the construction site of a seaport inside the Batang industrial zone in Batang Regency, Central Java, Friday, March 14, 2025. (Antara Photo/Harviyan Perdana Putra)
Workers operate heavy machines at the construction site of a seaport inside the Batang industrial zone in Batang Regency, Central Java, Friday, March 14, 2025. (Antara Photo/Harviyan Perdana Putra)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto is set to visit Central Java on Thursday to inaugurate the Batang Special Economic Zone and inspect a joint project with China.

Press Secretary Yusuf Permana said the new economic zone in Batang Regency is expected to attract significant foreign investment and generate thousands of new jobs.

“The government aims to secure a total investment of Rp 75.8 trillion ($4.6 billion) and create 58,145 new jobs in the Batang Special Economic Zone over the next five years,” Yusuf said in a statement.

The economic zone will focus on manufacturing, logistics, and distribution sectors.

During his visit, the president will also review the progress of the Two Countries Twin Parks project, a collaboration with China’s Fujian Province, which has invested Rp 16 trillion in the initiative.

Since its establishment last year, the Batang industrial area has already generated over 7,000 jobs for local residents. Several multinational companies have begun operations in the zone, including South Korea’s KCC Glass, Taiwan’s Yihquan Footwear, and the United States’ SEG Solar.

Additionally, an international port is currently under construction in the area and is expected to become operational next year.

