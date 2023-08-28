Selis Aims to Sell 54,000 Electric Scooters in 2023

Jakarta. The surging demand for electric motorcycles has prompted Gaya Abadi Sempurna, the owner of electric bicycle and scooter brand Selis, to revise its sales target for the year to 54,000 units.

Projected sales revenue is set to reach Rp 706 billion ($46 million), marking an increase of nearly 45 percent from the previous year.

With four months left in the year, the company is also targeting 12,000 sales of electric bicycles for 2023, Gaya Abadi Sempurna Finance Director Wilson NG said on Monday.

Anticipated net profit is expected to rise by 47.62 percent to Rp 64 billion, he added.

To meet the growing demand, various measures are being implemented to enhance production. This includes the recruitment of additional workers beyond the current workforce of 400, and expanding work shifts to three.

Gaya Abadi operates a factory in the Tangerang district of Cikupa, with a production capacity of 1,000 units per day.

While the company's primary revenue source remains home appliance products, the electric motorcycle division is poised to become a significant contributor in the near future.

In addition to targeting individual buyers, the company has also set its sights on government agencies and business entities as potential customers.

The Jakarta Transportation Department recently placed an order for 186 Selis electric motorcycles.

