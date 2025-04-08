Sell in May? JCI’s Losing Streak Gives Investors Reason to Pause

Rama Sukarta
May 21, 2025 | 11:13 am
SHARE
Visitors are seen at the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta. The JCI closes higher at 6,979.88 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Berita Satu Photo/David Gita Roza)
Visitors are seen at the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta. The JCI closes higher at 6,979.88 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Berita Satu Photo/David Gita Roza)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s equity market may not be immune to the global investing adage “Sell in May and Go Away,” as local stocks tend to weaken during the mid-year period, according to Aria Santoso, President Director of the CSA Institute.

While the market axiom, which originated in the UK as “Sell in May and go away; don’t come back until St. Leger’s Day,” refers to seasonal underperformance during the summer months in Western markets, Santoso said a similar pattern of softening appears evident in Indonesia.

“We do see a recurring trend where the index declines around June, July, and August,” Santoso told Beritasatu TV in an online interview on Wednesday. “This may not be entirely linked to the summer holiday cycle in the West, but in Indonesia, it’s undeniable that there’s a cyclical slowdown mid-year, lasting until around September.”

Read More:
JCI Returns to 7,000 Level as Trump Declares ‘Total Reset’ With China
Advertisement

In response, Santoso advised investors to consider paring back aggressive positions between May and September and take a more cautious stance during what he views as a soft patch for equities.

“Investors should avoid being too aggressive in these three to four months,” he said, suggesting that once the slowdown subsides, opportunities could emerge for “buying on weakness” ahead of a potential year-end rally.

Looking beyond seasonal patterns, Santoso shared additional strategies for navigating volatility, particularly for retail investors. He stressed the importance of investing in companies with strong fundamentals and a proven ability to rebound from crises.

“In a volatile market, short-term sector rotation or entry-exit trades are acceptable,” he said. “But if the fundamentals are solid, extending the holding period is reasonable. On the other hand, companies with weak prospects should be divested and replaced with undervalued stocks with better outlooks.”

Bloomberg data show that the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) tends to underperform in May, with an average historical decline of 1.80 percent, including drops of 4.08 percent in 2023, 1.11 percent in 2022, 0.80 percent in 2021, and 3.64 percent in 2024.

Tags:
#Stock
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Sell in May? JCI’s Losing Streak Gives Investors Reason to Pause
Business 4 hours ago

Sell in May? JCI’s Losing Streak Gives Investors Reason to Pause

 JCI’s May slump mirrors the ‘Sell in May and Go Away’ trend, with analysts urging caution amid repeated mid-year market weakness.
JCI Returns to 7,000 Level as Trump Declares ‘Total Reset’ With China
Business May 15, 2025 | 10:38 am

JCI Returns to 7,000 Level as Trump Declares ‘Total Reset’ With China

 Jakarta stocks rally past 7,000 for first time since Feb. as US–China tariff truce lifts markets and Trump signals shift in trade stance
Analyst Says ‘Buy on Weakness’ Amid Market Turmoil
Business Apr 17, 2025 | 3:35 pm

Analyst Says ‘Buy on Weakness’ Amid Market Turmoil

 She cautioned, however, that investors must manage risks by limiting speculative trades to no more than 30 percent of their portfolio.
JCI Edges Up as Indonesia-US Begin Trade Talks
Business Apr 16, 2025 | 9:48 am

JCI Edges Up as Indonesia-US Begin Trade Talks

 JCI inches up as Indonesia opens trade talks with the US over 32% tariffs. Meanwhile, rupiah slips, Antam gold hits record high.
JCI Suffers Worst Weekly Drop in Years as Trade War Escalates
Business Apr 12, 2025 | 10:36 am

JCI Suffers Worst Weekly Drop in Years as Trade War Escalates

 Jakarta Composite Index drops 3.8% this week as trade tensions rise; Rp35.86t foreign outflows YTD.
Indonesia Tightens Market Controls After JCI Crash, Sets 15% Auto-Rejection Cap
Business Apr 11, 2025 | 6:11 pm

Indonesia Tightens Market Controls After JCI Crash, Sets 15% Auto-Rejection Cap

 OJK sets 15% auto-rejection limit, updates trading halts after IDX crash triggered by US tariffs and global trade tensions.
JCI Joins Regional Rally as Trump Pauses Tariff Hikes for 90 Days
Business Apr 10, 2025 | 4:45 pm

JCI Joins Regional Rally as Trump Pauses Tariff Hikes for 90 Days

 JCI jumps 4.8% as Asian markets rally after Trump suspends tariff hikes. Buyback rule easing also lifts Indonesian equities.
JCI, Asian Markets Soar After Trump Pauses Tariffs
Business Apr 10, 2025 | 9:29 am

JCI, Asian Markets Soar After Trump Pauses Tariffs

 Asian markets soar after Trump pauses most tariffs, mirroring Wall Street's historic rally and easing global recession fears
Jakarta Stocks Dive 8% as Trading Halt Triggered; Most Asian Markets Rebound
Business Apr 8, 2025 | 4:47 pm

Jakarta Stocks Dive 8% as Trading Halt Triggered; Most Asian Markets Rebound

 Jakarta's JCI slumped nearly 8% on Tuesday, triggering a trading halt, while most Asian markets rebounded from tariff-driven losses.
Indonesian Market Tumbles 9% at Opening Amid Global Trade Jitters
Business Apr 8, 2025 | 9:44 am

Indonesian Market Tumbles 9% at Opening Amid Global Trade Jitters

 Trading was halted after 552 listed companies saw their shares tumble, with only nine stocks managing to post gains.

The Latest

Bankrupt Textile Giant Sritex’s CEO Arrested in Graft Case
News 45 minutes ago

Bankrupt Textile Giant Sritex’s CEO Arrested in Graft Case

 AGO arrests Sritex CEO Iwan Lukminto in probe over alleged corruption tied to bank loans to the bankrupt textile firm.
Saudi Authorities Detain Indonesians Suspected of Organizing Illegal Hajj
News 2 hours ago

Saudi Authorities Detain Indonesians Suspected of Organizing Illegal Hajj

 Three Indonesians are under investigation in Makkah for allegedly organizing unauthorized Hajj.
Minister Iftitah: Transmigration Now About Growth, Not Just Relocation
News 2 hours ago

Minister Iftitah: Transmigration Now About Growth, Not Just Relocation

 Transmigration Minister Iftitah visits B-Universe to promote Prabowo’s modern economic-zone-based transmigration reform agenda.
“They Target Our Families”: Ex-KPK Official Details Terror Tactics Used by the Powerful
News 2 hours ago

“They Target Our Families”: Ex-KPK Official Details Terror Tactics Used by the Powerful

 Yudi Purnomo warns of rising threats against KPK officers, urging protection as Prabowo acknowledges dangers in anti-graft fight.
Tons of Promos, Interactive Booths Enliven BTV Semesta Berpesta
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Tons of Promos, Interactive Booths Enliven BTV Semesta Berpesta

 Colossal music event BTV Semesta Berpesta showered its participants with tons of interactive booths and promos from well-known brands.
News Index

Most Popular

Mass Ride-Hailing Strike Set to Paralyze Jakarta, Major Cities on Tuesday
1
Mass Ride-Hailing Strike Set to Paralyze Jakarta, Major Cities on Tuesday
2
Over 28,000 Accounts Blocked in Crackdown on Online Gambling: PPATK
3
Danantara Eyes Strategic Partnership with Australia’s Future Fund as Assets Top $1 Trillion
4
Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry
5
Indonesia Says Yes to Thailand Joining BRICS
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED