Singer Ifan Seventeen Picked as State-Run Film Company PFN's Boss

Jakarta. The government has confirmed news of singer Riefian Fajarsyah, popularly known as Ifan Seventeen, being appointed as the president director of the state-run film funding company Produksi Film Negara (PFN).

Ifan Seventeen recently made headlines following reports of the singer taking the helm of PFN despite his musician background. The State-Owned Enterprise Ministry's spokesperson Putri Viola confirmed the reports, while saying that Ifan Seventeen deserves the spot.

"It is true that [Riefian Fajarsyah] has earned the trust [to be PFN's president director]. So yes, there has been an appointment of a new top brass," Putri Viola said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Putri also responded to the public skepticism about Irfan Seventeen's experience in the film industry. She revealed that the new PFN boss had experience in overseeing film production. She also asked the public to give Irfan Seventeen some chance to prove his worth.

"Irfan actually does not only have experience in the music industry, but he has also worked as a producer. That's why he can be part of [PFN's] board of directors. We hope that [his appointment] can bring progress for PFN," Putri told the press.

The state-run PFN initially focused on audiovisual production, but has now transformed into a film funding company. PFN produced the popular children's series "Si Unyil".

Ifan was the vocalist of the Indonesian pop rock band Seventeen.

Prior to being PFN's boss, Ifan once released a single called "Pernah di Sana" ('I Was Once There'), which took inspiration from President Prabowo Subianto's story. Ifan also collaborated with Prabowo's aide Rizky Irmansyah for the song that came out on Oct. 17, 2024 -- just three days before Prabowo's inauguration.

