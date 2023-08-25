Friday, August 25, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Terang Dunia Aims for IPO to Bolster Electric Scooter Production

Muawwan Daelami
August 24, 2023 | 10:24 pm
SHARE
United scooters are put on display in Tangerang, Aug. 9, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Muhammad Ghafur Fadillah)
United scooters are put on display in Tangerang, Aug. 9, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Muhammad Ghafur Fadillah)

Jakarta. Terang Dunia Internusa, the owner of the renowned bicycle brand United, has outlined plans for an initial public offering (IPO) later this year, with the intention of raising fresh capital as the company takes steps into the electric scooter market, which is witnessing robust demand growth in Indonesia.

At present, Terang Dunia produces up to 2,000 electric scooters under the United E-Motor brand every month. However, demand has already surged to a range of 5,000 to 10,000 units per month, according to Chief Executive Officer Stephen Mulyadi.

Stephen anticipates raising up to Rp 2 trillion ($131 million) from the IPO to establish a dedicated electric scooter factory. This factory, distinct from the existing bicycle production facility, will be located in the Curug district of Tangerang regency and is slated to achieve a monthly capacity of 50,000 units.

"We hope to commence construction [of the factory] next year," Stephen said during a visit to the B-Universe Media Holdings office in Jakarta on Thursday.

Advertisement

Stephen noted that demand for United electric scooters has surged by 60 percent in recent months, primarily triggered by the government's attractive incentive scheme for electric motorbike purchases. He said the company has reached numerous supply agreements with government entities, retailers, businesses, and even export orders to Malaysia throughout the year.

Terang Dunia Aims for IPO to Bolster Electric Scooter Production
Terang Dunia Internusa Chief Executive Officer Stephen Mulyadi, fourth right, and B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, fourth left, pose for a photo at the B-Universe office in Jakarta. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Stephen expressed his confidence that the United brand is poised to become a key player within this thriving industry.

"We are prepared to compete with our competitors as our electric motorcycle assembly lines are fully integrated, spanning from the upstream to the downstream," Stephen claimed.

Terang Dunia currently possesses its own battery pack factory in the Jakarta suburb of Sentul with a target to expand its capacity through joint ventures with Chinese investors.

Moreover, for after-sales services, Terang Dunia has established outlets in major cities that can be expanded to provide maintenance and repair services through the employment of skilled technicians. This strategy is to be extended to other affiliated dealerships as well, Stephen said.

In support of the electric vehicle adoption, the government has allocated a subsidy of Rp 7 million for the acquisition of electric motorcycles, with this year's subsidy catering to up to 200,000 electric motorbikes.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Salesforce Expands Indonesian Presence with Public Cloud Solution
Tech 4 hours ago

Salesforce Expands Indonesian Presence with Public Cloud Solution

 Hyperforce significantly advances service interoperability across various applications and devices.
Terang Dunia Aims for IPO to Bolster Electric Scooter Production
Business 5 hours ago

Terang Dunia Aims for IPO to Bolster Electric Scooter Production

 At present, Terang Dunia produces up to 2,000 electric scooters under the United E-Motor brand every month.
Hyundai to Introduce New Electric Vehicle Model from Indonesian Plant
Business 11 hours ago

Hyundai to Introduce New Electric Vehicle Model from Indonesian Plant

 Currently, Hyundai is a dominant EV supplier in Indonesia, boasting the popular Ioniq 5 model produced at its Karawang plant in West Java.
Jasa Marga Reports Rp 1 Trillion Profit in First Half of 2023
Business 12 hours ago

Jasa Marga Reports Rp 1 Trillion Profit in First Half of 2023

 Jasa Marga is Indonesia's largest toll road operator, entrusted with the management of 1,736 kilometers of toll roads across the nation.
ASEAN Expands Covid-19 Fund to Prep against Future Pandemics
News 13 hours ago

ASEAN Expands Covid-19 Fund to Prep against Future Pandemics

 According to Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the Covid-19 response funds initially raised $17.7 million.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

With China’s Economy Struggling and Russia at War, Will Indonesia Join BRICS?
1
With China’s Economy Struggling and Russia at War, Will Indonesia Join BRICS?
2
Kamala Harris to Attend US-ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
3
Ganjar Pranowo Sees 10-Point Rise in Electability Over 2 Years: SMRC
4
Partial Work-from-Home Policy Implemented in Greater Jakarta to Address Air Pollution
5
ASEAN+3 Projected to Witness 4.6 Pct Growth in 2023
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED