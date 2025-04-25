US Still Indonesia's Biggest Surplus Driver as Tariff Talk Deadline Nears

Jayanty Nada Shofa
June 3, 2025 | 11:45 am
SHARE
US President Donald Trump speaks at US Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant in West Miffin, Pa on May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
US President Donald Trump speaks at US Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant in West Miffin, Pa on May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Jakarta. The US remains Indonesia’s biggest trade surplus driver as of April, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) as Jakarta’s deadline for its tariff talks is approaching.

Jakarta to this day is still trying to get US President Donald Trump to roll back his upcoming 32 percent import tax tariffs on Indonesian goods, which the Southeast Asian country feared could affect its trade performance. Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto, who leads the tariff negotiations, had set a target to reach a deal with the US within 60 days. In other words, they wish to conclude the talks of the possibility of bringing down the tariffs this month. Trump had accused the Southeast Asian country of unfair trading practices that caused Washington to suffer a trade deficit so big that it prompted the country to impose tariff hikes on Indonesian goods. Indonesia offered to increase its US imports to sweeten the deal, but data showed that the gap in trade remained large. 

Pudji Ismartini, a deputy at BPS, revealed Monday that the US continued to clinch the top spot for Indonesia’s overall trade surplus contributors, ahead of India and the Philippines. A surplus or a positive trade balance means that a country’s exports exceed its imports, while a deficit is the other way around. 

“The US is the biggest contributor to Indonesia’s overall trade, which includes oil and gas as well as other sectors, in January-April 2025. The surplus that we had with the US reached $5.44 billion,” Pudji told a press briefing.

Advertisement
Read More:
ASEAN Wants to Meet Trump as Clock Ticks on Tariffs

The latest data also marked an increase compared to the $4.37 billion surplus that Indonesia posted when trading with the US over the same four-month period last year. China, which has gained recognition as the US’ top rival, was the biggest culprit of Indonesia’s deficit. Indonesia suffered a $6.28 billion trade imbalance with China in the first four months of 2025.  

Electrical machinery, footwear, and apparel have mainly driven the surplus in Indonesia-US non-oil and gas trade this year. The Indonesian footwear industry added about $838.4 million surplus in January-April 2025, while electrical machinery gave nearly $1.3 billion to the positive trade balance. Indonesia saw a $801.4 million surplus in apparel trade with the world’s economic superpower.

“In April 2025 alone, Indonesia’s US-bound exports reached $2.08 billion. Imports from the US totaled $960 million.” Pudji said, thus indicating another positive trade balance.

 A 10 percent universal tariff already came into force on all foreign goods entering the American market on April 5. This means that the data above already took into account the post-tariff trade. Trump has delayed the steeper 32 percent duties until July 9.

Read More:
Indonesia’s Trade Surplus Plunges to $160 Million in April Amid Soaring Imports

Tags:
#Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

US Still Indonesia's Biggest Surplus Driver as Tariff Talk Deadline Nears
Business 20 hours ago

US Still Indonesia's Biggest Surplus Driver as Tariff Talk Deadline Nears

 The US remains Indonesia’s biggest trade surplus driver, contributing about $5.44 billion to Jakarta's positive trade balance until April.
ASEAN Wants to Meet Trump as Clock Ticks on Tariffs
Business May 26, 2025 | 10:29 am

ASEAN Wants to Meet Trump as Clock Ticks on Tariffs

 Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim had penned a letter to Trump in hopes the latter would agree to meet with the ASEAN members over tariffs.
Other than Indorama’s $2 Billion Deal, Indonesia Lacks Appetite in US Investment
Business May 16, 2025 | 9:44 am

Other than Indorama’s $2 Billion Deal, Indonesia Lacks Appetite in US Investment

 Purwakarta-based company Indorama plans to invest $2 billion in a blue ammonia project in Louisiana.
ASEAN+3 Agrees to Use More of RCEP Pact Amid Trump’s Trade War
Business May 5, 2025 | 12:10 pm

ASEAN+3 Agrees to Use More of RCEP Pact Amid Trump’s Trade War

 ASEAN+3 says escalating trade protectionism weighs on global trade.
McKinsey Says US Tariff Might Not Hit Indonesia Hard, But Companies Must Act Fast
Business May 2, 2025 | 3:56 pm

McKinsey Says US Tariff Might Not Hit Indonesia Hard, But Companies Must Act Fast

 Indonesian firms need to be aggressive to become part of the global supply chain to seize the opportunities that emerge from the trade war.
‘Early Bird Gets the Worm’: Airlangga Reflects on Swift Trade Talks with US
Business May 1, 2025 | 10:54 am

‘Early Bird Gets the Worm’: Airlangga Reflects on Swift Trade Talks with US

 As Southeast Asia braces for the fallout from Washington’s sweeping tariff hikes, Indonesia is positioning itself as a proactive negotiator.
Airlangga: US Tariffs a Wake-Up Call for Indonesia to Reform
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 11:47 pm

Airlangga: US Tariffs a Wake-Up Call for Indonesia to Reform

 Indonesia ranks eighth among the countries affected by the US tariff hike, facing a 32 percent increase.
‘Don’t Fall Into Trump’s Talking Points,’ Indonesia Urged Amid US Tariff Escalation
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 6:46 pm

‘Don’t Fall Into Trump’s Talking Points,’ Indonesia Urged Amid US Tariff Escalation

 Lili pointed out that the US maintains a surplus in services trade with Indonesia and that US companies have generated trillions in profit.
Time for Indonesia to Get Rid of Ageism in Hiring
News Apr 28, 2025 | 3:26 pm

Time for Indonesia to Get Rid of Ageism in Hiring

 Getting rid of age discrimination becomes more necessary to cushion the layoffs that Trump's tariffs might bring, analyst says.
Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 11:09 am

Indonesia Open to Foreign Payment Firms Amid US Concerns Over QRIS

 At present, US financial giants such as Visa and Mastercard are available in Indonesia.

The Latest

World Boxing Apologizes for Naming Imane Khelif in Sex Testing Policy Rollout
News 11 hours ago

World Boxing Apologizes for Naming Imane Khelif in Sex Testing Policy Rollout

 World Boxing apologized for naming Olympic champ Imane Khelif in its new sex testing policy, admitting her privacy should've been protected.
Jakarta Prepares Bank DKI, PAM Jaya for IPO
Business 11 hours ago

Jakarta Prepares Bank DKI, PAM Jaya for IPO

 Jakarta plans IPOs for Bank DKI and PAM Jaya under its Jakarta Fund to boost the regional budget.
719 Pilgrims Blocked Over Illegal Hajj Attempts at Jakarta Airport
News 13 hours ago

719 Pilgrims Blocked Over Illegal Hajj Attempts at Jakarta Airport

 Indonesia blocks 719 unauthorized Hajj pilgrims at Soekarno-Hatta Airport for using non-Hajj visas amid long official wait times.
OECD: US Growth to Slow to 1.6% in 2025 Amid Trade War Fallout
Business 13 hours ago

OECD: US Growth to Slow to 1.6% in 2025 Amid Trade War Fallout

 OECD forecasts U.S. growth will slow to 1.6% in 2025 as Trump’s tariffs raise costs and dampen global trade and business confidence.
Indonesia Faces $46 Billion Infrastructure Funding Gap Through 2029
News 14 hours ago

Indonesia Faces $46 Billion Infrastructure Funding Gap Through 2029

 Indonesia needs $46b more to fund infrastructure by 2029; Public Works Ministry promotes creative financing and private investments.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesian Muslims Face 40-Year Hajj Wait, NU Chairman Tells Saudi Forum
1
Indonesian Muslims Face 40-Year Hajj Wait, NU Chairman Tells Saudi Forum
2
Indonesia’s Trade Surplus Plunges to $160 Million in April Amid Soaring Imports
3
Prabowo Alleges Foreign-Funded NGOs Aim to Divide Indonesia
4
World Boxing Apologizes for Naming Imane Khelif in Sex Testing Policy Rollout
5
Gov't Cancels 50% Electricity Discount, Redirects Funds to Wage Subsidy Program
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED