Agnez Mo Fined Rp 1.5 Billion for Copyright Infringement of "Bilang Saja"

Jakarta. The Central Jakarta Commercial Court has ordered singer Agnez Mo to pay a fine of Rp 1.5 billion ($91,600) for copyright infringement involving the song Bilang Saja. The verdict was issued on Jan. 30.

In 2023, Agnez Mo performed the song during concerts in three cities: at HW Superclubs Surabaya on May 25, at H-Club Jakarta on May 26, and at HW Superclub Bandung on May 27.

The song, written by Ari Biasa, was allegedly performed without the songwriter's permission. Following these performances, Ari Biasa sent a legal notice to Agnez Mo.

"Agnez Mo used Ari Biasa's song commercially in three concerts without obtaining permission from the plaintiff," said Minola Sebayang, Ari Biasa’s attorney, on Monday.

The court imposed a fine of Rp 500 million for each performance, as outlined under Article 113 of Indonesia’s Copyright Law.

Ari Sapta Hermawan, better known by his stage name Ari Biasa, filed the lawsuit against Agnez Mo in the Central Jakarta Commercial Court in September 2024. This legal action followed Agnez Mo’s failure to respond to the legal notice sent by Ari.

Meanwhile, Agnez Mo’s team has maintained that the singer is cooperative and adheres to copyright regulations. However, no further statement has been issued by her team regarding the court ruling.

Agnez Mo, also known as Agnes Monica, is a prominent Indonesian singer, music producer, actress, dancer, and entrepreneur. Renowned for her versatility and bilingual recordings in Indonesian and English, she is recognized as one of Indonesia's most celebrated artists, holding numerous awards both locally and internationally.

