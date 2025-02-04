Agnez Mo Fined Rp 1.5 Billion for Copyright Infringement of "Bilang Saja"

Novie Fauziah
February 4, 2025 | 11:26 am
SHARE
Singer Agnez Mo in her Instagram post (Instagram @agnezmo/Exclusive)
Singer Agnez Mo in her Instagram post (Instagram @agnezmo/Exclusive)

Jakarta. The Central Jakarta Commercial Court has ordered singer Agnez Mo to pay a fine of Rp 1.5 billion ($91,600) for copyright infringement involving the song Bilang Saja. The verdict was issued on Jan. 30.

In 2023, Agnez Mo performed the song during concerts in three cities: at HW Superclubs Surabaya on May 25, at H-Club Jakarta on May 26, and at HW Superclub Bandung on May 27.

The song, written by Ari Biasa, was allegedly performed without the songwriter's permission. Following these performances, Ari Biasa sent a legal notice to Agnez Mo.

"Agnez Mo used Ari Biasa's song commercially in three concerts without obtaining permission from the plaintiff," said Minola Sebayang, Ari Biasa’s attorney, on Monday.

The court imposed a fine of Rp 500 million for each performance, as outlined under Article 113 of Indonesia’s Copyright Law.

Ari Sapta Hermawan, better known by his stage name Ari Biasa, filed the lawsuit against Agnez Mo in the Central Jakarta Commercial Court in September 2024. This legal action followed Agnez Mo’s failure to respond to the legal notice sent by Ari.

Meanwhile, Agnez Mo’s team has maintained that the singer is cooperative and adheres to copyright regulations. However, no further statement has been issued by her team regarding the court ruling.

Agnez Mo, also known as Agnes Monica, is a prominent Indonesian singer, music producer, actress, dancer, and entrepreneur. Renowned for her versatility and bilingual recordings in Indonesian and English, she is recognized as one of Indonesia's most celebrated artists, holding numerous awards both locally and internationally.

Tags:
#Celebrities
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Banks Face Stricter Obligations Under OJK's New Bank Secrecy Rules
Business 46 minutes ago

Banks Face Stricter Obligations Under OJK's New Bank Secrecy Rules

 The regulation clarifies disclosure processes, imposes stricter obligations on banks, and streamlines access for law enforcement.
Danantara Superholding Officially Established to Manage $600 Billion in State Assets
Business 2 hours ago

Danantara Superholding Officially Established to Manage $600 Billion in State Assets

 Investment superholding Danantara has officially been established following the approval of the SOE Law on Tuesday.
Pegadaian Holds Goldback Promo for Customers Who Pawn Gold
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Pegadaian Holds Goldback Promo for Customers Who Pawn Gold

 Customers can gain tons of bonuses simply by making transactions on Pegadaian Digital and Pegadaian Digital Syariah apps.
Families Demand Rescue of Indonesians Trapped and Tortured in Myanmar Online Scams
News 3 hours ago

Families Demand Rescue of Indonesians Trapped and Tortured in Myanmar Online Scams

 Families demand action as Indonesian workers, lured by fake jobs, face abuse and forced labor in Myanmar's online scam rings.
Poland Holds Logo Competition to Celebrate Strong Ties with Indonesia
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Poland Holds Logo Competition to Celebrate Strong Ties with Indonesia

 The logo winner can take home 1,000 euros or approximately $1,031.
News Index

Most Popular

Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint
1
Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint
2
Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48
3
30 Immigration Officials Removed from Soekarno-Hatta Airport Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Visitors
4
Police Raid Gay Party in South Jakarta Hotel, 56 Detained
5
Residents Left Confused as 3-kg Cooking Gas Becomes Scarce
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED