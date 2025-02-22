Agnez Mo Responds to Copyright Ruling: ‘Don’t Use Me as a Scapegoat’

Jakarta. Indonesian singer Agnez Mo has been found guilty of copyright infringement for performing the song Bilang Saja without permission from its composer, Ari Sapta Hermawan (Arie Bias). The Commercial Court ruling ordered Agnez to pay Rp 1.5 billion ($91,900) in damages and led to a police report being filed against her.

In response, Agnez Mo defended herself in an interview with Deddy Corbuzier’s Close the Door podcast. She said the issue should not be framed as a conflict between singers and songwriters, as she herself is also a songwriter.

“The real issue here is how the permission mechanism should work. I’ve performed on thousands of stages, and royalties are always the responsibility of event organizers unless stated otherwise in a contract,” Agnez said.

She called for a rational resolution and, if necessary, a revision of Indonesia’s copyright regulations to better accommodate both songwriters and performers.

“Don’t use me as a scapegoat. If there needs to be a reform in the system, let’s discuss it properly,” she added.

The verdict has raised concerns among artists and legal experts about its potential impact on Indonesia’s music industry. Marulam J Hutauruk, an activist with the Advocacy Movement for Indonesian Legal Transformation (PATHI), warned that the decision could restrict artistic freedom and stifle creativity.

He emphasized that international copyright conventions, such as the Berne Convention and the WIPO Copyright Treaty, are designed to both protect creators and foster artistic growth. Additionally, the Rome Convention of 1961 grants legal protections to performers when presenting works outside their home countries.

Marulam also pointed out that Indonesia’s Copyright Law should not be misinterpreted to prohibit live performances of copyrighted songs. Instead, he urged for a clear licensing and royalty payment mechanism through the National Collective Management Institution (LMKN) to ensure fair compensation for songwriters without restricting performers' rights.

