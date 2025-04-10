Arsari Djojohadikusumo Foundation Breaks Ground on Orangutan Sanctuary in Nusantara

North Penajam Paser. The Arsari Djojohadikusumo Foundation has begun construction of the Kelawasan Orangutan Sanctuary Center on Kelawasan Island in Balikpapan Bay, North Penajam Paser. The island is a protected area that is part of the Nusantara Capital City (IKN).

The Chairman of the Arsari Djojohadikusumo Foundation, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, said the idea to build this sanctuary center is to provide a refuge for elderly orangutans that can no longer be released into the wild.

"Many adult orangutans would die if released because finding food is difficult. So we provide a comfortable natural environment for adult orangutans in an open setting — that’s why we chose Kelawasan Island," said Hashim.

Kelawasan Island has rich ecological potential with high biodiversity. It will be developed into a safe, sustainable, and educational sanctuary, especially for dominant male orangutans with flanged cheeks.

The Kelawasan Orangutan Sanctuary Island will serve as a long-term habitat for male orangutans that cannot be released into the wild. To support their lives, the facilities being built are specifically designed to accommodate the natural behaviors of orangutans.

The area will be equipped with essential infrastructure such as shelters for protection, feeding platforms for daily food distribution complete with drinking water pools, and additional feeding areas for animal care and health check-ups.

The Head of the Nusantara Capital Authority, Basuki Hadimuljono, expressed his gratitude to Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the younger brother of President Prabowo Subianto.

"I express my deepest thanks and appreciation to Mr. Hashim for this environmental initiative. Hopefully, this collaboration can continue and grow even stronger," said Basuki.

