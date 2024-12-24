Bali Police Announce Traffic Management Plan for Christmas and New Year Rush

Dozens of travelers left their cars and had to walk to the Ngurah Rai International Airport as traffic congestion peaked on Friday, Dec. 29,2023. (Photo from Jasa Marga)
Denpasar. In anticipation of traffic congestion during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holiday period, the Bali Police announced plans for traffic management in Denpasar and Badung.

Bali Police will deploy personnel to key areas known for frequent congestion to help ease traffic flow. Additionally, the police will utilize parking lots to prevent traffic jams caused by illegal roadside parking, particularly around popular tourist destinations such as Kuta Beach, Canggu, and Denpasar.

Starting Dec. 20, and continuing through Jan. 3, 2025, Bali Police will station 191 officers in two shifts (day and night) to ensure security during the holiday season. Their primary focus will be securing places of worship and tourist sites, as well as preventing traffic bottlenecks at critical locations such as the toll road to the airport, Ngurah Rai International Airport, Canggu, GWK, and Kuta.

To manage potential traffic disruptions near Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali Police has devised a series of traffic rerouting plans aimed at alleviating congestion around the airport and the toll road to the airport during the holiday rush.

Traffic Rerouting Plan for Airport and Surrounding Areas

In the event of congestion along the toll road to the airport and in the surrounding areas, the following traffic diversion measures will be implemented:

Alternative 1:

  • Traffic at the Tahura intersection will be diverted north toward the underpass north of Tahura.
  • Vehicles heading to the airport will be redirected toward the toll road and Nusa Dua via the alteri or Dewa Ruci routes.
  • The median at Imp Kelan will be closed, and traffic will be managed at the underpass south of Tahura.
  • Access to shopping centers and restaurants along the Bypass from Tahura to Dewa Ruci will be closed.
  • Vehicles heading toward the airport will have priority at the Benoa Square intersection to ensure smooth traffic flow at Bundaran Tahura.

Alternative 2:

  • Traffic from the Sanggaran intersection heading to the airport and Nusa Dua will be redirected to the Bali Mandara Toll (delay system).
  • Vehicles from the Flores II intersection heading to the airport and Denpasar will be diverted through the Bali Mandara Toll.
  • At the Dewa Ruci intersection, traffic will be directed toward Sanggaran and then to the Bali Mandara Toll.
  • The northbound lane on Jalan Raya Tuban will be closed.
  • Shopping centers and restaurants along Raya Tuban will have their access restricted.
  • Traffic at the Benoa Square intersection will be redirected to Jalan Raya Jimbaran.
  • Access to the eastern side of the Mertanadi intersection will be closed.

Measures at Ngurah Rai International Airport

To ensure smooth access to Ngurah Rai International Airport, several additional rerouting plans will be enacted:

  • The Harris intersection, heading east, will be closed, and vehicles exiting the northern gate will be redirected toward Jalan Dewi Sartika.
  • All medians along the airport route will be closed.
  • Traffic from the north at the Kuta Police Station intersection will be diverted west to Jalan Kediri.
  • The traffic light interval at Tuban will be extended for smoother flow from the airport.
  • At Bundaran Tahura, traffic coming from Dewa Ruci (north) heading toward the airport will be directed straight south through the underpass north of Tahura, then will turn left at the Benoa Square intersection toward the airport.

In the event of significant congestion, especially near the airport, Polda Bali has set up contingency plans to prevent delays in passenger check-ins or missed flights. Passengers and crew who are stuck in traffic will be directed to alternative check-in locations such as Access 27, Base Ops, VIP, Main Gate North, and the Loading Dock, in coordination with groundhandling staff to ensure smooth transport to their flights.

With these measures in place, Polda Bali urges the public to avoid high-risk congestion areas during the holiday season and follow the guidance of traffic officers to ensure a safe and efficient travel experience.

