Diva Reza Artamevia: I’m the Victim in $10 Million Diamond Fraud Dispute

Chairul Fikri
November 16, 2024 | 2:48 pm
Indonesian singer Reza Artamevia. The diva Reza denied allegations of fraud and money laundering in a Rp 18.5 billion ($1.16 million) diamond business case, claiming instead to be a victim of a Rp 150 billion fraud. (Instagram @rezaartameviaofficial)
Indonesian singer Reza Artamevia. The diva Reza denied allegations of fraud and money laundering in a Rp 18.5 billion ($1.16 million) diamond business case, claiming instead to be a victim of a Rp 150 billion fraud. (Instagram @rezaartameviaofficial)

Jakarta. Singer Reza Artamevia denied allegations of fraud and money laundering in a Rp 18.5 billion ($1.16 million) diamond business case, claiming instead to be a victim of a Rp 150 billion fraud.

The diva reported a party identified as IM to the police on Nov. 6, accusing them of failing to pay the agreed amount for a diamond transaction. IM, in turn, filed a counter-report at the Jakarta Metro Police on Friday, accusing Reza of fraud and money laundering in the same case.

“I am here to clarify reports that accuse me of fraud. The diamonds worth Rp 150 billion were handed over to them [IM] and verified together. Later, IM returned part of it, valued at Rp 18.5 billion,” Reza told reporters at the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department in South Jakarta on Saturday.

Read More:
Diva Reza Artamevia Reported for Alleged $1 Million Diamond Scam
Reza explained that she had been waiting for IM to fulfill the financial obligations agreed upon but claimed that IM failed to pay the remaining amount by August 2024. Instead, IM allegedly accused her of supplying fake diamonds.

“We have been waiting since Aug. 22, but they have not fulfilled their obligations. Of the Rp 150 billion, they have only returned Rp 18.5 billion,” she said.

The singer, who is also the mother of actress Aaliyah Massaid, reiterated her innocence and said that she had provided evidence, including a notarized agreement, to the authorities. “In this case, I am the victim, not the perpetrator,” Reza said.

She urged the public to reserve judgment and hoped for a quick resolution. “I ask for everyone’s prayers so this can be resolved amicably. You can judge for yourselves who was wronged and who was deceived. We just want this to end soon,” she added.

The case is currently under investigation by the police.

