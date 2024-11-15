Diva Reza Artamevia Reported for Alleged $1 Million Diamond Scam

Singer Reza Artamevia performs at the BNI Java Jazz Festival 2022. The diva was reported to the police in connection with an alleged diamond scam worth Rp 18.5 billion ($1.16 million) on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Chairul Fikri)
Singer Reza Artamevia performs at the BNI Java Jazz Festival 2022. The diva was reported to the police in connection with an alleged diamond scam worth Rp 18.5 billion ($1.16 million) on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Chairul Fikri)

Jakarta. Singer Reza Artamevia has been reported to the police in connection with an alleged diamond scam worth Rp 18.5 billion ($1.16 million).

Jakarta Metro Police Spokesman Ade Ary Syam Indradi said the case began when Reza and her associate, RD, offered a diamond business opportunity to a woman identified as IM, promising a huge sum of profit.

"The suspects invited the victim to invest in a diamond business, guaranteeing returns," Ade Ary said in a statement on Friday.

Intrigued by the offer, IM transferred a total of Rp 18.5 billion to the suspects in several installments. The suspects promised to return the principal amount along with a profit of Rp 21.3 billion.

However, upon investigation, it was discovered that the diamonds sold by Reza and RD were allegedly fake, prompting IM to file a police report.

Reza Artamevia performs at 90s Festival at Gambir Expo, Kemayoran on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017

Reza Artamevia, born May 29, 1975, in Jakarta, rose to fame with her debut album Keajaiban in 1997. She became a household name with the hit single "Pertama," which topped the Indonesian music charts. Her success was also recognized with awards such as Best R&B Solo Artist, Best R&B Song, and Best New Artist at the Anugerah Musik Indonesia award.

Reza continued her success with her second album Keabadian in 2000, collaborating with soloist Masaki Ueda on several tracks. She was also named one of the 50 Greatest Indonesian Singers by Rolling Stone Indonesia in 2010.

However, Reza’s career took a downturn in 2017 when she was arrested along with spiritual guru Aa Gatot and his wife for drug possession at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Mataram on August 28. Aa Gatot was detained, while Reza, who claimed she had been tricked into using methamphetamine, was not held in custody.

