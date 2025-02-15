Green Day vs. Linkin Park: Back-to-Back Jakarta Shows, Which Side Are You On?

Jakarta. Jakarta is about to get loud. In a rare and electrifying coincidence, two of America’s most legendary rock bands—Green Day and Linkin Park—are set to ignite the city just one day apart. Green Day will tear up Carnaval Ancol tonight, Saturday, Feb. 15, while Linkin Park will bring the house down at Madya Stadium, Gelora Bung Karno, on Feb. 16. For concertgoers, the dilemma is real: which rock juggernaut will they choose?

For Dedi Zulfikri, 41, the decision was easy.

“Green Day was part of my formative years. I grew up with their music, and they were my gateway into something beyond the mainstream,” Dedi told The Jakarta Globe, Saturday.

A longtime Green Day fan since his middle school days, Dedi is finally getting his chance to see the band live. Fronted by the ever-rebellious Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day is making their grand return to Indonesia for the first time since 1996. That year, they played the Jakarta Convention Center—an event Dedi was too young to attend.

“I was just a kid back then. But now, there’s no way I’m missing this,” he said, adding that Nimrod remains his all-time favorite Green Day album.

But despite his punk rock allegiance, Dedi admits that if he can snag a cheap ticket for Linkin Park’s show, he might just go. Ticket prices for Linkin Park range from Rp 800,000 to Rp 3.5 million, while Green Day’s concert runs between Rp 1.6 million and Rp 2.7 million.

Fans queue up for Green Day\'s concert at Carnaval Ancol, Jakarta, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (The Jakarta Globe)

On the other side of the rock spectrum is Hijrah Rizqianda, 41, a corporate employee from South Jakarta, who is eager to see Linkin Park perform. Fresh off Valentine’s Day, Kiki—his nickname—is choosing Linkin Park because of his girlfriend.

“To be honest, I was all about Chester Bennington. Since he’s gone, the band feels different, and the appeal isn’t quite the same. Emily Armstrong hasn’t fully replaced Chester’s presence. It just feels… different,” he said.

Still, Linkin Park’s return is a huge deal. The From Zero World Tour marks a turning point for the band, with Armstrong stepping in as the new lead vocalist and Colin Brittain taking over on drums. The Jakarta gig is their first Southeast Asian stop since 2011 and will showcase both classic hits like “Numb” and “In the End,” along with fresh material from their latest album, From Zero.

Meanwhile, Green Day is bringing their punk energy to headline Green Day Live in Jakarta as part of the 10th-anniversary celebration of Hammersonic Festival, Southeast Asia’s premier rock and metal fest. Fans can expect an explosive mix of old-school anthems like “Basket Case” and “American Idiot,” blended with new materials.

Both concerts promise unfiltered, high-voltage rock experiences. But with only 24 hours separating these two titans, Jakarta’s rock faithful face a tough call: relive the punk-fueled anarchy of Green Day or immerse themselves in Linkin Park’s alt-rock and nu-metal legacy?

One thing is for sure—Jakarta is winning either way.

