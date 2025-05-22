Indonesia Grants Visa-Free Entry to Brazilian and Turkish Nationals

Jakarta. Indonesia has begun implementing a visa-free entry policy for Brazilian and Turkish passport holders starting Thursday, July 3, 2025.

“The primary consideration for granting visa-free entry to Brazil and Turkey is reciprocity, as both countries already offer visa-free entry to Indonesian citizens,” Yuldi Yusman, Acting Director General of Immigration at the Immigration and Corrections (Imipas) Ministry, said in an official statement.

The policy is regulated under the Immigration Minister Regulation No. 9/2025, which refers to Presidential Regulation No. 95/2024 on Visa-Free Entry. Article 2, paragraph 3 of the presidential regulation states that visa-free entry should consider the principles of reciprocity and benefit, national security, tourism, economic and investment interests, or other aspects determined by the President.

Under the new policy, visa-free entry, or BVK, for Brazilian and Turkish nationals will be valid for a maximum of 30 days and cannot be extended or converted into other types of stay permits. Visitors may use the visa-free entry for tourism, business meetings, or medical treatment.

Yuldi said the implementation of visa-free entry will be carried out selectively, ensuring alignment with Indonesia’s economic development goals while maintaining security and regulatory compliance.

“The Directorate General of Immigration supports economic development by ensuring that only quality foreign nationals who contribute positively enter Indonesia,” Yuldi said, adding that foreigner monitoring and policy evaluation will continue to ensure adherence to applicable laws.

