Palace Clarifies: Prabowo Toasted Macron with Apple Juice, Not Alcohol

Grace el Dora
May 30, 2025 | 7:59 pm
President Prabowo Subianto clinks glasses with French President Emmanuel Macron during a state dinner at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)
Jakarta. The Presidential Palace clarified on Friday that President Prabowo Subianto was drinking non-alcoholic apple juice -- not wine -- during a toast with French President Emmanuel Macron, following online speculation about the beverage's contents.

The two leaders were photographed clinking glasses during a state dinner at the Merdeka Palace on Wednesday, with golden-colored drinks in hand. The images sparked public curiosity and social media chatter over whether the toast involved alcohol.

Responding to the speculation, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya confirmed the drink was sparkling apple cider made entirely from fruit juice.

“Oh, that was sparkling apple cider -- 100 percent juice, not wine, and completely alcohol-free,” Teddy said in Jakarta.

He explained that the beverage was intentionally selected to ensure the toast remained alcohol-free, in line with cultural and religious considerations.

The clarification was issued to address rumors spreading online. Like the majority of Indonesians, President Prabowo is a practicing Muslim, and Islamic teachings prohibit the consumption of alcohol.

Rafale, Scorpene Deals on the Table as Macron Visits Indonesia

#Politics
