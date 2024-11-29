Promoter Confirms Linkin Park Concert in Jakarta in February

Jakarta. American rock band Linkin Park is set to perform in Jakarta in February 2025 as part of their "From Zero" world tour, the concert promoter announced on Friday.

Jakarta will be the only Southeast Asian stop on the band’s global tour, which also includes Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Tokyo.

"The Linkin Park concert is scheduled to take place at Madya Stadium in the Bung Karno Sports Complex, Jakarta, on February 16, 2025," promoter PK Entertainment said in a statement.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting December 2, with general ticket sales commencing on December 4, according to the company. Ticket prices will range from Rp 1.55 million to Rp 3.95 million ($98–$249).

The "From Zero" tour marks a significant comeback for Linkin Park, now featuring new lead vocalist Emily Armstrong. Armstrong joined the band in September, succeeding the late Chester Bennington, who died in 2017.

Since its formation in 1996, Linkin Park has become known for its experimental approach to music, particularly since the release of Minutes to Midnight in 2007. Their eighth album, From Zero, debuted earlier this month, adding to the band’s legacy of over 100 million records sold worldwide.

Fans in Jakarta can expect an unforgettable experience as the band performs their latest tracks along with iconic hits.

