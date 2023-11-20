University Student Arrested for Alleged Coldplay Ticket Scam 

Jakarta. A university student has been arrested for allegedly swindling a sum exceeding Rp 5 billion ($324,000) by making false promises that she could supply tickets for the highly anticipated Jakarta concert of the UK band Coldplay, police said on Monday.

Ghisca Debora Aritonang, 19, admitted that she had made fraudulent assurances of procuring tickets for resellers who paid her Rp 5.1 billion.

"I acknowledge my mistake and will comply with the legal procedures under police jurisdiction," Ghisca said during a news conference at the Jakarta Police headquarters.

According to Chief Comr. Susatyo Purnomo Condro of the Central Jakarta district police, five ticket resellers have lodged complaints against Ghisca, alleging non-delivery of a total of 2,268 tickets. The concert took place at the Bung Karno Stadium in the capital city on November 15.

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin performs at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (Antara Photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

Further investigation revealed that Ghisca purportedly utilized a portion of the misappropriated funds to acquire luxury items, including designer bags and shoes, which were subsequently confiscated by the authorities.

She faces charges under the embezzlement article of the Criminal Code, carrying a potential prison sentence of up to four years.

In a separate incident in Tangerang, a 23-year-old man was arrested for reportedly absconding with Rp 170 million from individuals who had paid him for Coldplay tickets that were never delivered.

Thousands of fans pack Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta during the concert of the UK band Coldplay, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (Antara Photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

