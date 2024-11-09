Visa on Arrival Extensions in Indonesia Now Require Immigration Verification: What You Need to Know

Jakarta. Foreign nationals (WNA) seeking an extension for their Visa on Arrival (VoA) in Indonesia will now need to undergo verification by the immigration office based on their residence location. Despite this new requirement, applications for VoA extensions can still be submitted online through the official website, evisa.imigrasi.go.id.

Felucia Sengky Ratna, Director of Immigration Traffic, confirmed in a statement that both electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) and the sticker-based VoA issued at airport immigration counters can be extended online. Once an extension request is submitted, immigration officers will verify the foreigner’s data before issuing the extension.

"For both e-VoA holders and those with a sticker-based VoA obtained at the airport immigration counters, the extension process can be done online. After the request enters the system, immigration officers will first check the foreigner’s data before the VoA extension is granted," said Sengky.

Additionally, foreign nationals holding a visit visa (valid for 60 days) who wish to extend their stay in Indonesia must be sponsored by an Indonesian citizen. Sengky advises that if a foreigner plans to stay in Indonesia for more than 60 days, they should secure a sponsor at the outset. For stays under 60 days, a visit visa can be applied for without a sponsor.

The new regulations regarding immigration office verification for VoA and visit visa extensions are outlined in the Ministry of Law and Human Rights Regulation (Permenkumham) No. 11 of 2024, Article 97. This regulation also stipulates that foreign nationals will not incur overstay penalties if the extension application and payment are submitted before their visa expires.

To apply for a VoA or visit visa extension via evisa.imigrasi.go.id, applicants should click the "Extend My Visa" button on the website’s homepage, then enter their passport number, country of origin, and date of birth. If the data is correct, applicants will be directed to complete the extension form and make a payment using a Visa/Mastercard debit or credit card.

Foreign nationals who obtained their VoA at an airport immigration counter and wish to apply for an extension online should click the "Services" menu at the top right of the e-visa website. Then, under "Find Existing Stay Permit," they can input their passport number, nationality, and date of birth. The VoA information will appear and can be used to process the extension.

"The Directorate General of Immigration is implementing digital-based services to ease the process for both local and foreign nationals. However, these convenient services must also be balanced with procedures that ensure foreigners in Indonesia comply with the prevailing regulations," Sengky concluded.

Requirements and How to Apply for e-VoA

Foreign nationals who wish to apply for a VoA are now provided with an easier process through the e-VoA service. The e-VoA is an electronic visa on arrival that can be used for various purposes for foreign nationals entering Indonesia.

With the e-VoA, the foreign national can stay in Indonesia for up to 30 days. If the stay needs to be extended beyond 30 days, a single extension is possible.

Applications for a VoA can now be made online via the official website, evisa.imigrasi.go.id. Before filling out the form, applicants must ensure they have the following documents ready:

Complete personal information and a valid passport

A passport-sized photo in JPG/JPEG/PNG format

An email address

A credit card (MasterCard, Visa, or JCB) with an active validity period

Once all the requirements are met, the steps to apply for an e-VoA are as follows:

Use a browser on your laptop or a browser app on your mobile device and visit the evisa.imigrasi.go.id website. Fill in the form with the required data, ensuring the personal information provided is accurate. After confirming that all information is correct, proceed to the payment stage. Enter the payment details and complete the payment according to the instructions. Wait for the verification process. The e-VoA will be sent directly to the email address you registered. Download and print the e-VoA before your departure to Indonesia. Upon arrival, immigration officers will scan the QR code on your e-VoA, and after verification, the e-VoA sticker will be affixed to your passport.

Although the e-VoA process is quicker than other types of visas, foreign nationals are advised to apply for the e-VoA before arriving in Indonesia. Applications for the e-VoA can be submitted up to 90 days prior to departure.

