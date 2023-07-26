Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

8 Arrested in Latest KPK Raids 

Muhammad Aulia
July 26, 2023 | 1:09 am
SHARE
A photo illustration of the Corruption Eradication Commission or KPK. (Antara Photo)
A photo illustration of the Corruption Eradication Commission or KPK. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. At least eight people were arrested during separate raids by the Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, in Jakarta and Bekasi on Tuesday, allegedly related to a corruption scandal at the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas).

Sources said one of the detainees is a high-ranking army officer employed as the Basarnas administrative coordinator. Media reports identified him as Lieutenant Col. Afri Budi Cahyanto.

KPK spokesman Ali Fikri confirmed the latest raids but he declined to identify the detainees pending the preliminary investigation.

"So far eight people have been arrested, including a Basarnas official," Ali said.

Advertisement

The KPK has 24 hours to determine whether those persons are the target of the ongoing investigation, which centers around alleged fraudulent goods and services procurement in Basarnas, he added.

The KPK seized banknotes during the raids, but no details were given to the media. The commission typically holds a news conference to provide information on an ongoing graft investigation a day after an arrest is made.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Putin Plans to Visit China 
News 4 hours ago

Putin Plans to Visit China 

 An October visit would take Putin to China seven months after Chinese President Xi Jinping came to Moscow on a three-day visit.
8 Arrested in Latest KPK Raids 
News 5 hours ago

8 Arrested in Latest KPK Raids 

 KPK spokesman Ali Fikri confirmed the latest raids but he declined to identify the detainees pending the preliminary investigation.
Siloam Hospitals Achieves Remarkable 142.5% Rise in 1st Half Profit
Business 6 hours ago

Siloam Hospitals Achieves Remarkable 142.5% Rise in 1st Half Profit

 During the same period, Siloam's revenue also rose by 19.1 percent year-on-year, amounting to Rp 4.09 trillion.
Jokowi to Visit BYD Factory during China Trip
Business 6 hours ago

Jokowi to Visit BYD Factory during China Trip

 The government has prepared incentives for EV investments in Indonesia to attract global manufacturers to set up assembly plants here.
BNI Reports 17% Surge in First-Half Profit
Business 7 hours ago

BNI Reports 17% Surge in First-Half Profit

 BNI has channeled Rp 650.8 trillion in credits to corporate and individual customers throughout the first half, up by 4.9 percent y-o-y.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

UK Helps Indonesia Put Price on Carbon Ahead of Bourse Launch in September
1
UK Helps Indonesia Put Price on Carbon Ahead of Bourse Launch in September
2
Portugal Sees Huge Rise in Palm Oil Imports from Indonesia
3
Luhut to Meet Tesla Boss Elon Musk Next Month
4
Senior Minister Airlangga Interrogated by Prosecutors over CPO Export
5
Sheila on 7 Stands in after The 1975 Cancels Jakarta Concert
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED