8 Arrested in Latest KPK Raids 

Jakarta. At least eight people were arrested during separate raids by the Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, in Jakarta and Bekasi on Tuesday, allegedly related to a corruption scandal at the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas).

Sources said one of the detainees is a high-ranking army officer employed as the Basarnas administrative coordinator. Media reports identified him as Lieutenant Col. Afri Budi Cahyanto.

KPK spokesman Ali Fikri confirmed the latest raids but he declined to identify the detainees pending the preliminary investigation.

"So far eight people have been arrested, including a Basarnas official," Ali said.

Advertisement

The KPK has 24 hours to determine whether those persons are the target of the ongoing investigation, which centers around alleged fraudulent goods and services procurement in Basarnas, he added.

The KPK seized banknotes during the raids, but no details were given to the media. The commission typically holds a news conference to provide information on an ongoing graft investigation a day after an arrest is made.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: