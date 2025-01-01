Airport Security Officers Arrested in Baby Lobster Smuggling Bust

Jakarta. The Soekarno-Hatta (Soetta) Airport Police have arrested seven suspects in a case involving the smuggling of 171,880 lobster larvaes valued at Rp 9.2 billion ($567,000) at the airport in Tangerang, Banten. Among those arrested were two airport security officers (aviation security or avsec) from the airport's cargo warehouse.

The Chief of the Soetta Airport Police, Commissioner Ronald FC Sipayung, stated that the two arrested avsec officers were identified by the initials RK and JS. Both are suspected of playing key roles in facilitating the passage of suitcases filled with lobster larvaes through the cargo warehouse area.

"The suspects in custody include two avsec officers who attempted to pass the suitcases containing lobster seeds," Ronald said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The case was uncovered following a tip from the public about a suspected shipment of lobster larvaes bound for Vietnam via the Batam-Singapore route.

After conducting an investigation, police arrested seven suspects. However, five others remain at large and are currently being pursued.

"We are still chasing the other five suspects. Hopefully, we can apprehend them all so that the legal process can be completed," Ronald explained.

The seized lobster larvaes included the sand and pearl varieties, with a market value of approximately Rp 54,000 per larvae. The total potential loss to the state due to this smuggling attempt is estimated at Rp 9.2 billion.

The suspects face multiple charges, including under Article 92 of the 2023 Job Creation Law, which carries up to 8 years in prison and a Rp 1.5 billion fine. They are also charged under Article 88 of the 2004 Fisheries Law, with a maximum penalty of 6 years and a Rp 1.5 billion fine, and under Article 87 of the 2019 Quarantine Law, which allows for up to 3 years in prison and a Rp 3 billion fine.

The confiscated lobster larvaes have been released back into the waters of Serang, Banten, by the authorities.

