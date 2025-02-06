Argentina Joins US in Exiting WHO, Citing "Profound Differences"

Buenos Aires. Argentina's president has ordered the country to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) due to "profound differences" with the UN agency, a presidential spokesperson announced Wednesday.

President Javier Milei’s decision mirrors that of his ally, US President Donald Trump, who initiated the process of pulling the US out of the WHO with an executive order on his first day back in office, Jan. 21.

Though Argentina was expected to contribute only about $8 million to WHO’s $6.9 billion budget for 2024-2025, its departure will add to the growing fragmentation of global health cooperation.

Milei’s decision is driven by what the government described as “profound differences in health management,” particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni explained that WHO's guidelines led to the largest shutdown “in the history of mankind.”

“We will not allow an international organization to intervene in our sovereignty, especially in our health,” Adorni told reporters in Buenos Aires.

While WHO’s guidelines and recommendations, particularly during health crises like COVID-19, are not binding, many countries, including Argentina, have disregarded them.

In response, WHO said it is reviewing Argentina’s announcement.

Adorni did not provide a timeline for when Milei’s withdrawal will be implemented but criticized the WHO for its perceived lack of independence, citing political influence from some member countries.

WHO is the only organization tasked with coordinating global responses to health crises, such as new diseases, as well as ongoing threats like Ebola, AIDS, and mpox.

Milei, who has been a vocal critic of the strict lockdown imposed by former President Alberto Fernández during the pandemic, argued that it severely harmed the economy and was used as a form of “repression.”

“LONG LIVE FREEDOM,” Milei posted on X (formerly Twitter), lambasting the UN agency.

The Argentine government does not receive WHO funding for health management, and Adorni assured that the president's decision will not affect the quality of health services. He said the move will allow Argentina greater flexibility in shaping policies tailored to its national interests.

In a similar vein, last year, Milei’s administration declined to sign a WHO agreement for managing pandemics, citing concerns over national sovereignty.

Milei's WHO announcement comes ahead of his scheduled trip to the US later this month, coinciding with the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) summit in Washington. The spokesperson has not confirmed whether Milei will attend or meet with Trump.

