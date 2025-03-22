Australia to Back Malaria Drug Trial for Indonesian Military

Jayanty Nada Shofa
May 16, 2025 | 2:37 pm
SHARE
This undated photo shows Indonesian military forces or TNI. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)
This undated photo shows Indonesian military forces or TNI. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

Jakarta. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently unveiled his plans to back an anti-malaria drug trial for the Indonesian military with multimillion-dollar funding.

Freshly reelected Albanese had just announced the initiative when he met President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Thursday. According to a joint communique issued after the high-level talks, plans are underway to help Indonesia get rid of the life-threatening disease by involving the military forces.

“Leaders welcomed new defense initiatives, including the Indonesian Military's use of Australian training ranges and increased military medicine cooperation. [This includes] a clinical trial to support Indonesia’s goal of malaria eradication by 2030,” the communique reads. 

In a separate media statement, Albanese revealed that his country would provide A$3.5 million ($2.2 million) for the clinical trial for the Indonesian military. He also said these upcoming trials were built on the treaty-level defense cooperation agreement -- a document that Prabowo had signed in August 2024 when he was still the defense minister. Neither the joint communique nor the statement went into more details on the tests. Prabowo told the joint news conference earlier that day that both leaders had pledged to ratify the aforementioned defense pact. The ex-army general said, “We will continue to discuss efforts that can boost our defense cooperation."

Advertisement
Read More:
Danantara to Explore Partnership with Australia's Future Fund

Indonesia has one of the highest malaria burdens in Asia, although the cases were on a decline. The country recorded 418,546 cases in 2023, down from 443,530 reported the previous year, according to the Health Ministry. The disease, which spreads to humans by infected mosquitoes, is common in tropical countries like Indonesia. Most of the cases in the country came from Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua.

It was also during this Jakarta trip that Albanese announced a A$15 million package over four years to enhance bilateral maritime cooperation. The Australian politician also seeks an annual officials-level dialogue on maritime issues.

Australia to Back Malaria Drug Trial for Indonesian Military
President Prabowo Subianto hosts Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Tags:
#Health #Bilateral
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Underrated Indonesia-Australia Ties
Opinion 2 hours ago

Underrated Indonesia-Australia Ties

 There is vast potential at stake for two neighbours to deepen their undervalued partnership. 
Australia to Back Malaria Drug Trial for Indonesian Military
News 2 hours ago

Australia to Back Malaria Drug Trial for Indonesian Military

 Australia will provide A$3.5 million ($2.2 million) for the anti-malaria drug clinical trial for the Indonesian military.
Danantara to Explore Partnership with Australia's Future Fund
Business 19 hours ago

Danantara to Explore Partnership with Australia's Future Fund

 Australia's Anthony Albanese also promises to help Danantara join the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF).
Australia’s Albanese Wants Indonesia in CPTPP and OECD
Business May 15, 2025 | 2:49 pm

Australia’s Albanese Wants Indonesia in CPTPP and OECD

 Australia currently assumes rotating chairmanship at the Trans-Pacific trading club CPTPP.
Australian PM Albanese to Visit Prabowo in First Overseas Trip Since Re-Election
News May 13, 2025 | 12:26 pm

Australian PM Albanese to Visit Prabowo in First Overseas Trip Since Re-Election

 Both will discuss the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic sectors such as food security, energy, and trade.
Australian PM Albanese to Meet President Prabowo for Key Bilateral Talks
News May 12, 2025 | 6:25 pm

Australian PM Albanese to Meet President Prabowo for Key Bilateral Talks

 Australian PM Albanese set to visit Indonesia for crucial talks with President Prabowo on trade, energy, and security
Prabowo Congratulates Albanese on Reelection, Seeks Stronger Indonesia-Australia Ties
News May 4, 2025 | 8:41 pm

Prabowo Congratulates Albanese on Reelection, Seeks Stronger Indonesia-Australia Ties

 While Indonesia’s exports to Australia rose 56% y-o-y to $4.95 billion in 2024, the country still recorded a deficit of $5.49 billion.
Dedi Mulyadi’s Proposal to Send Unruly Students to Military Barracks Sparks Human Rights Backlash
News May 2, 2025 | 11:38 am

Dedi Mulyadi’s Proposal to Send Unruly Students to Military Barracks Sparks Human Rights Backlash

 Dedi, who assumed office earlier this year, has garnered national attention and social media buzz for a string of unconventional policies.
Military Blames OPM-Affiliated Group for Attack on Teachers in Papua
News Mar 23, 2025 | 11:15 pm

Military Blames OPM-Affiliated Group for Attack on Teachers in Papua

 The group that allegedly carried out the attack in Anggruk district was led by local separatist leader Elius Kogap, a spokesman said.
Public May Challenge Revised TNI Law, Says Minister
News Mar 22, 2025 | 11:12 am

Public May Challenge Revised TNI Law, Says Minister

 The public can seek a judicial review of the revised TNI Law, Minister Supratman said, addressing concerns over military-civilian roles.

The Latest

Australia to Back Malaria Drug Trial for Indonesian Military
News 2 hours ago

Australia to Back Malaria Drug Trial for Indonesian Military

 Australia will provide A$3.5 million ($2.2 million) for the anti-malaria drug clinical trial for the Indonesian military.
Philippines Senate Race A Blow to President Marcos as He feuds with Vice President Duterte
News 3 hours ago

Philippines Senate Race A Blow to President Marcos as He feuds with Vice President Duterte

 Marcos teamed with Sara Duterte to win the 2022 general elections, but their partnership soured over political differences.
Acehnese Couple, Aged 100 and 95, to Depart for Hajj Pilgrimage
News 3 hours ago

Acehnese Couple, Aged 100 and 95, to Depart for Hajj Pilgrimage

 The entire cost of their Hajj is funded by the proceeds of their own coffee farm, which they’ve worked on tirelessly for years.
Kartini’s Spirit in Action: PIS Promotes Women’s Representation in the National Maritime Industry
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Kartini’s Spirit in Action: PIS Promotes Women’s Representation in the National Maritime Industry

 PT PIS continues to strengthen its commitment to promoting women's representation in Indonesia’s national maritime sector.
Immigration Officers Arrest Six Foreign Nationals in Kalibata City
News 6 hours ago

Immigration Officers Arrest Six Foreign Nationals in Kalibata City

 Six foreigners from Somalia and Yemen who did not have documentation were arrested.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Strips Citizenship of Ex-Marine Who Joined Russian Army
1
Indonesia Strips Citizenship of Ex-Marine Who Joined Russian Army
2
Danantara, Pension Fund, Trade: What Indonesian Businesses Expect from Prabowo-Albanese Talks
3
BI Predicts Retail Sales to Drop After Holiday Rush
4
'Not in Our Name': Kadin Probes Alleged Intimidation in $1B Petrochemical Project
5
Indonesia’s Top Islamic Body Rejects Proposal to Legalize Casinos
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED