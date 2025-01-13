Australian Caught Smuggling 1.7 Kg Cocaine into Bali

Denpasar. Bali Police have uncovered an international cocaine trafficking operation involving an Australian national, with authorities seizing narcotics worth Rp 12 billion (approximately $738,461).

Bali Police Chief Inspector General Daniel Adityajaya, accompanied by Police Public Relations Head Commissioner Ariasandy and Narcotics Division Head Commissioner Radiant, revealed Monday that the suspect, identified by the initials LAA, was found in possession of 1.7 kilograms of cocaine.

The drugs were hidden inside two postal packages shipped from the United Kingdom. According to police, the packages were sent on April 12 and arrived in Denpasar on May 20.

On May 21, LAA. reportedly contacted an online motorcycle taxi driver, identified as YE, to collect one of the packages from a local post office. However, due to scheduling conflicts, YE agreed to retrieve the package the following day. On May 22, after picking up the parcel, YE was instructed to pass it to another driver, IMS, who had been ordered by LAA to deliver it to an address on Gang Manggis No. 2 in Tibubeneng Village, North Kuta, Badung Regency.

Shortly thereafter, LAA directed YE to return to the post office to collect a second package, intended for delivery to the same address.

Commissioner Radiant said the drugs were concealed inside toys and stationery to evade detection.

"We found that the drugs were smuggled from abroad, hidden inside packages containing dolls and school supplies," he said.

Radiant clarified that the online delivery drivers involved were unaware of the packages’ illicit contents and, therefore, not considered suspects in the case.

"The drivers did not know about the drugs. One even asked about the contents and was told they were dolls and stationery," he explained. “The suspect deliberately used innocent-looking items to mask the narcotics in the second package as well.”

The 43-year-old Australian suspect was presented to the media in handcuffs, wearing a black hood. Police believe LAA is part of a wider international drug network.

LAA now faces multiple charges under Indonesia’s strict narcotics laws, which carry the possibility of life imprisonment or the death penalty.

