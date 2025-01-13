Australian Caught Smuggling 1.7 Kg Cocaine into Bali

Sopian Hadi
May 27, 2025 | 9:50 am
SHARE
Bali Police displays confiscated cocaine weighing 1,713.92 grams, shipped from the UK, from an Australian suspect, Monday, May 26, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Sopian Hadi).
Bali Police displays confiscated cocaine weighing 1,713.92 grams, shipped from the UK, from an Australian suspect, Monday, May 26, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Sopian Hadi).

Denpasar. Bali Police have uncovered an international cocaine trafficking operation involving an Australian national, with authorities seizing narcotics worth Rp 12 billion (approximately $738,461).

Bali Police Chief Inspector General Daniel Adityajaya, accompanied by Police Public Relations Head Commissioner Ariasandy and Narcotics Division Head Commissioner Radiant, revealed Monday that the suspect, identified by the initials LAA, was found in possession of 1.7 kilograms of cocaine.

The drugs were hidden inside two postal packages shipped from the United Kingdom. According to police, the packages were sent on April 12 and arrived in Denpasar on May 20.

On May 21, LAA. reportedly contacted an online motorcycle taxi driver, identified as YE, to collect one of the packages from a local post office. However, due to scheduling conflicts, YE agreed to retrieve the package the following day. On May 22, after picking up the parcel, YE was instructed to pass it to another driver, IMS, who had been ordered by LAA to deliver it to an address on Gang Manggis No. 2 in Tibubeneng Village, North Kuta, Badung Regency.

Advertisement
Read More:
US Basketball Player Arrested in Indonesia Over THC-Infused Candy Smuggling

Shortly thereafter, LAA directed YE to return to the post office to collect a second package, intended for delivery to the same address.

Commissioner Radiant said the drugs were concealed inside toys and stationery to evade detection.

"We found that the drugs were smuggled from abroad, hidden inside packages containing dolls and school supplies," he said.

Radiant clarified that the online delivery drivers involved were unaware of the packages’ illicit contents and, therefore, not considered suspects in the case.

"The drivers did not know about the drugs. One even asked about the contents and was told they were dolls and stationery," he explained. “The suspect deliberately used innocent-looking items to mask the narcotics in the second package as well.”

The 43-year-old Australian suspect was presented to the media in handcuffs, wearing a black hood. Police believe LAA is part of a wider international drug network.

LAA now faces multiple charges under Indonesia’s strict narcotics laws, which carry the possibility of life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Australian Caught Smuggling 1.7 Kg Cocaine into Bali
News 5 hours ago

Australian Caught Smuggling 1.7 Kg Cocaine into Bali

 Bali police arrested an Australian with 1.7 kg of cocaine worth Rp12 billion , hidden in dolls and stationery, shipped from the UK.
Argentinian and British Nationals Caught in Bali Cocaine Trafficking Ring
News Mar 27, 2025 | 11:33 am

Argentinian and British Nationals Caught in Bali Cocaine Trafficking Ring

 Bali narcotics agency arrests two foreign nationals for smuggling 323.76g of cocaine in an international drug trafficking operation.
Bali Police Name Eight Finns Beach Security Guards as Suspects in Brawl Case
News Feb 20, 2025 | 4:41 pm

Bali Police Name Eight Finns Beach Security Guards as Suspects in Brawl Case

 Bali Police have named eight security guards from Finns Beach as suspects in a brawl involving Australian national.
Three British Nationals Arrested for Alleged Cocaine Smuggling in Bali
News Feb 7, 2025 | 3:20 pm

Three British Nationals Arrested for Alleged Cocaine Smuggling in Bali

 Police believed that the suspects had successfully smuggled cocaine into Bali at least twice before their arrest.
Bali Police, Interpol Hunt Russian Gang Behind Kidnapping and Robbery of Ukrainian National
News Jan 31, 2025 | 6:33 pm

Bali Police, Interpol Hunt Russian Gang Behind Kidnapping and Robbery of Ukrainian National

 Bali Police and Interpol, are intensifying their search for eight suspects involved in the robbery of a Ukrainian national.
Russian Gang Allegedly Abducts Ukrainian, Steals Crypto Assets in Bali
News Jan 31, 2025 | 8:56 am

Russian Gang Allegedly Abducts Ukrainian, Steals Crypto Assets in Bali

 he Ukrainian and his driver were traveling in a BMW when they were ambushed on Tundun Penyu Dipal Street.
German National Linked to PARQ Ubud Faces Land Conversion Charges
News Jan 28, 2025 | 9:02 am

German National Linked to PARQ Ubud Faces Land Conversion Charges

 Bali Police have named a German national linked to PARQ Ubud as a suspect in the illegal conversion of protected agricultural land.
Bali Police Investigate Officers for Extorting Colombian Tourist Over Lost Phone Report
News Jan 22, 2025 | 10:18 am

Bali Police Investigate Officers for Extorting Colombian Tourist Over Lost Phone Report

 Bali police are investigating two officers accused of charging a Colombian tourist Rp 200,000 for filing a stolen phone report.
Bali Police Bust International Online Prostitution Ring in Canggu, Arrest Two Russians
News Jan 13, 2025 | 10:30 pm

Bali Police Bust International Online Prostitution Ring in Canggu, Arrest Two Russians

 The Bali Police's successful operation revealed evidence of human trafficking across 12 Indonesian cities and 129 countries.

The Latest

Pertamina International Shipping Presents Its Innovations at 2025 IMW
Special Updates 1 hours ago

Pertamina International Shipping Presents Its Innovations at 2025 IMW

 Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) is taking part at the 2025 Indonesia Maritime Week.
Young Garudas Aim for Third Place in U-17 World Cup Group of Death
News 2 hours ago

Young Garudas Aim for Third Place in U-17 World Cup Group of Death

 Young Garudas aim to finish third in U-17 World Cup Group H and reach the round of 16, despite tough rivals like Brazil.
Indonesia in Talks with US After Trump’s Harvard Foreign Student Ban
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia in Talks with US After Trump’s Harvard Foreign Student Ban

 Harvard currently has 87 Indonesian students.
Indonesia to Launch $9 Wage Subsidy for Low-Income Workers in June
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia to Launch $9 Wage Subsidy for Low-Income Workers in June

 Indonesia plans Rp 150,000 monthly wage subsidy for workers earning under Rp 3.5M, part of broader 2025 stimulus starting June 5.
Lost Illusions: How the International Criminal Court Became a Legal Nonentity
Opinion 4 hours ago

Lost Illusions: How the International Criminal Court Became a Legal Nonentity

 Looking ahead, an alternative system of international criminal justice could be developed, potentially within the BRICS framework.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Moves WHO Regional Affiliation from Southeast Asia to Western Pacific
1
Indonesia Moves WHO Regional Affiliation from Southeast Asia to Western Pacific
2
Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'
3
Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US
4
Indonesia, China Ink Deals to Boost Local Currency Use and Expand Bilateral Cooperation
5
Indonesia Airlines CEO: 'Our Airline Is Real and It’s Taking Off Soon'
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED