Autopsy Reveals 3 Indonesian Policemen Were Fatally Shot in Vital Organs

Triyono, Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
March 18, 2025 | 10:19 pm
SHARE
Police and military officers visit a village in Way Kanan Regency, Lampung, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, a day after three policemen were fatally shot at the scene when raiding a cockfighting game. (B-Universe Photo/Triyono)
Police and military officers visit a village in Way Kanan Regency, Lampung, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, a day after three policemen were fatally shot at the scene when raiding a cockfighting game. (B-Universe Photo/Triyono)

Way Kanan, Lampung. The autopsy results of three slain Indonesian policemen indicate that the attacker or attackers deliberately targeted their vital organs during the fatal shootings in Way Kanan Regency, Lampung, police said on Tuesday.

A low-ranking army soldier has surrendered to authorities as a possible suspect in the Monday attack, which occurred when police raided a cockfighting site.

A joint investigation team from the police and the Indonesian Military (TNI) is now working to identify other potential suspects and uncover the motive behind the shooting.

Fatal Wounds and Crime Scene Findings
Lampung Police Chief Inspector General Helmy Santika provided details of the fatal injuries sustained by the three officers, all of whom were killed instantly.

Advertisement
  • Adjunct Commissioner Lusiyanto was shot in the right chest.
  • 2nd Sub-Inspector Petrus Aprianto was hit in the left eye.
  • 1st Brigadier Ghalib Surya Nanta was shot in the mouth.

“The investigation has gathered evidence, including a gamecock fighting cage and 12 bullet shells,” Helmy said during a visit to Karang Manik Village, Negara Batin District, where the attack took place.

Following the autopsies, the officers’ bodies were handed over to their families for burial. Ghalib was laid to rest in Bandar Lampung, while Lusiyanto and Petrus were buried in East Ogan Komering Ulu, South Sumatra.

Unclear Motive, Ongoing Investigation
The attack occurred when a police team, led by Lusiyanto, raided an illegal cockfighting arena in the village.

It remains unclear why the soldier opened fire on the officers. Initial reports suggest the attack may have involved at least two soldiers stationed at the Negara Batin district military post.

Brigadier General Rikas Hidayatullah, commander of the Black Garuda Provincial Military Command in Lampung, confirmed that a suspect is now in military police custody.

"Please be patient. One perpetrator has been arrested by the Military Police," Rikas said during an inspection at the crime scene.

Government Calls for Maximum Punishment
The National Police Commission (Kompolnas) has called for a thorough investigation into the shootings and demanded stern legal action against those responsible.

Commission member Choirul Anam urged authorities to go beyond prosecuting the attackers and investigate the illegal gambling syndicate behind the cockfighting operation, which is banned in Indonesia.

Chief Security Minister Budi Gunawan emphasized the severity of the crime and confirmed that he had asked Armed Forces Commander General Agus Subiyanto to ensure that those responsible face the harshest penalties.

"We must allow due process to take its course and ensure the perpetrators receive the maximum punishment. This heinous attack, which claimed the lives of three policemen, constitutes a very serious crime," said Budi, a retired police general.

Under Indonesian law, premeditated murder is punishable by death.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Government Refutes Claims of Marijuana Plantation Cover-Up in East Java National Park
News 18 minutes ago

Government Refutes Claims of Marijuana Plantation Cover-Up in East Java National Park

 Between September and October 2024, police successfully destroyed over 47,000 marijuana plants on Mount Semeru's slopes.
Canada's New Prime Minister Visits Country's Arctic Region to Assert Sovereignty
News 7 hours ago

Canada's New Prime Minister Visits Country's Arctic Region to Assert Sovereignty

 Nunavut is roughly the size of Alaska and California combined, with a mostly Inuit population of about 40,000.
Autopsy Reveals 3 Indonesian Policemen Were Fatally Shot in Vital Organs
News 8 hours ago

Autopsy Reveals 3 Indonesian Policemen Were Fatally Shot in Vital Organs

 The attack occurred when a police team, led by Lusiyanto, raided an illegal cockfighting arena in the village.
Investment Official Downplays Market Turmoil as ‘Routine Volatility’
Business 9 hours ago

Investment Official Downplays Market Turmoil as ‘Routine Volatility’

 The government’s priority remains safeguarding economic fundamentals and fostering a conducive investment climate.
The $300 Billion Question: What to Do With Russia's Frozen Central Bank Money?
News 9 hours ago

The $300 Billion Question: What to Do With Russia's Frozen Central Bank Money?

 The World Bank estimates that reconstructing Ukraine will cost $524 billion in 10 years, already more than the total of the Russian assets.
News Index

Most Popular

Breaking: IDX Halts Stock Trading After 5 Pct Drop in Benchmark Index
1
Breaking: IDX Halts Stock Trading After 5 Pct Drop in Benchmark Index
2
Jakarta Floods Submerge 29 Neighborhoods, Water Levels Reach 2.5 Meters
3
IDX Sinks to Lowest Since 2021 on Downgrades, Job Cuts
4
Analysts: JCI’s 5% Drop is A Warning Sign for Indonesia’s Economy
5
Indonesia vs. Australia: Can the Garuda Stun the Socceroos in Sydney?
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED