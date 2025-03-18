Autopsy Reveals 3 Indonesian Policemen Were Fatally Shot in Vital Organs

Way Kanan, Lampung. The autopsy results of three slain Indonesian policemen indicate that the attacker or attackers deliberately targeted their vital organs during the fatal shootings in Way Kanan Regency, Lampung, police said on Tuesday.

A low-ranking army soldier has surrendered to authorities as a possible suspect in the Monday attack, which occurred when police raided a cockfighting site.

A joint investigation team from the police and the Indonesian Military (TNI) is now working to identify other potential suspects and uncover the motive behind the shooting.

Fatal Wounds and Crime Scene Findings

Lampung Police Chief Inspector General Helmy Santika provided details of the fatal injuries sustained by the three officers, all of whom were killed instantly.

Adjunct Commissioner Lusiyanto was shot in the right chest.

was shot in the right chest. 2nd Sub-Inspector Petrus Aprianto was hit in the left eye.

was hit in the left eye. 1st Brigadier Ghalib Surya Nanta was shot in the mouth.

“The investigation has gathered evidence, including a gamecock fighting cage and 12 bullet shells,” Helmy said during a visit to Karang Manik Village, Negara Batin District, where the attack took place.

Following the autopsies, the officers’ bodies were handed over to their families for burial. Ghalib was laid to rest in Bandar Lampung, while Lusiyanto and Petrus were buried in East Ogan Komering Ulu, South Sumatra.

Unclear Motive, Ongoing Investigation

The attack occurred when a police team, led by Lusiyanto, raided an illegal cockfighting arena in the village.

It remains unclear why the soldier opened fire on the officers. Initial reports suggest the attack may have involved at least two soldiers stationed at the Negara Batin district military post.

Brigadier General Rikas Hidayatullah, commander of the Black Garuda Provincial Military Command in Lampung, confirmed that a suspect is now in military police custody.

"Please be patient. One perpetrator has been arrested by the Military Police," Rikas said during an inspection at the crime scene.

Government Calls for Maximum Punishment

The National Police Commission (Kompolnas) has called for a thorough investigation into the shootings and demanded stern legal action against those responsible.

Commission member Choirul Anam urged authorities to go beyond prosecuting the attackers and investigate the illegal gambling syndicate behind the cockfighting operation, which is banned in Indonesia.

Chief Security Minister Budi Gunawan emphasized the severity of the crime and confirmed that he had asked Armed Forces Commander General Agus Subiyanto to ensure that those responsible face the harshest penalties.

"We must allow due process to take its course and ensure the perpetrators receive the maximum punishment. This heinous attack, which claimed the lives of three policemen, constitutes a very serious crime," said Budi, a retired police general.

Under Indonesian law, premeditated murder is punishable by death.

