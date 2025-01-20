Bali Immigration Summons Bangladeshi National Caught Working as Driver

Antara, BeritaBali.com
January 20, 2025 | 9:33 am
An immigration official checks documents of foreign visitors at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Monday, March 23, 2020. (Antara Photo/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)
Denpasar. The Immigration Office in Bali has summoned a Bangladeshi national after a video went viral on the internet showing him picking up guests at the Sanur Port.

The foreigner, identified by the initials MMF, has a limited stay permit for family reunion but his visa should not include the right to work without additional permission, said Ridha Sah Putra, head of the Denpasar Immigration Office.

The video, purportedly recorded on Jan. 17, has received widespread attention among internet users and prompted the immigration office to launch an inquiry. 

Ridha said MMF’s arrival was sponsored by his Indonesian wife and his stay permit is valid until February 8. Under Indonesian law, the sponsor is responsible for ensuring that the foreign national adheres to immigration regulations, including refraining from engaging in illegal employment.

“Our team has summoned MMF for further questioning. If evidence of a violation is found, we will take firm action in accordance with the applicable regulations,” Ridha said in a statement on Sunday.

MMF could face administrative sanctions or deportation for illegal employment. His wife, whose identity wasn’t disclosed, may also be held accountable.

Ridha said his office keeps enhancing measures to prevent visa violations. 

He encouraged the public to better understand their legal responsibilities related to the sponsorship of international arrivals and to report any suspicious activities.

