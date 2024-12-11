Banten Vows to Protect Investment After Chandra Asri Extortion Claims

Ibnu Malikh
May 15, 2025 | 10:29 am
Banten gubernatorial candidate Andra Soni, left, and his running mate Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah attend the second debate at Bidakara Tower in South Jakarta, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Banten gubernatorial candidate Andra Soni, left, and his running mate Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah attend the second debate at Bidakara Tower in South Jakarta, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta.  Banten Deputy Governor Dimyati Natakusumah has condemned alleged extortion attempts targeting a national strategic project by Chandra Asri in Cilegon, vowing firm action against individuals who disrupt investment activities in the province.

"Those are thugs. Anyone who interferes with investment in Banten will have to deal with us directly," Dimyati said on Thursday.

The statement comes after a video went viral on social media, showing a group of individuals, allegedly local entrepreneurs, attempting to force their involvement in the expansion of Chandra Asri Alkali's facility. The project, part of the Chandra Asri Pacific group, carries an estimated investment value of Rp 15 trillion ($1 billion) and is located within the Cilegon Industrial Estate.

Police Probe Alleged $300 Million Extortion in Cilegon Petrochemical Project
In the video, one individual reportedly demanded a work package worth Rp 5 trillion, to be distributed among members of the Cilegon Chamber of Commerce without undergoing a formal bidding process. The footage sparked widespread criticism from the public and raised concerns over investment security in the region.

Dimyati labeled the incident as an act of coercion and warned that such behavior threatens the investment climate in Banten. "Do not act like thugs on Banten’s soil. It is not their right, and they need to understand their place," he said, calling on those involved to retract their statements.

The Banten Provincial Government, along with law enforcement agencies, is now closely monitoring the situation. The Banten Regional Police have formed a special task force to investigate the alleged extortion.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation into this case," said Commissioner Didik Hariyanto, Head of Public Relations for the Banten Regional Police.

