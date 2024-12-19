Body of Indonesian Citizen Working in Online Gambling Repatriated from Cambodia

Iman Rahman Cahyadi
June 19, 2025 | 4:19 pm
SHARE
Hundreds of Indonesian citizens arrive at Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, after being rescued from online scam syndicates in Myawaddy, Myanmar. (Antara Photo/Bayu Pratama)
Hundreds of Indonesian citizens arrive at Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, after being rescued from online scam syndicates in Myawaddy, Myanmar. (Antara Photo/Bayu Pratama)

Jakarta. The Foreign Affairs Ministry has facilitated the repatriation of the body of an Indonesian citizen, identified by the initials MF, from Cambodia to Indonesia on Wednesday, June 18.

It is known that MF was suspected to be working in the online gambling sector. Reports said that MF suffered a heart attack on June 5 before eventually passing away.

In an official statement on Thursday, the Indonesian Embassy in Phnom Penh revealed that they received information from the Cambodian police regarding MF's death.

In response to this information, the embassy promptly took necessary steps to handle the repatriation of the body at the request of the family. The remains were returned via Thai Airways.

Advertisement

All repatriation costs were fully covered by the company where the deceased was employed. Additionally, the company also provided compensation to the victim's family.

MF's body arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 11:55 a.m. and was formally handed over by a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the family.

The handover process was also witnessed by several parties, including the Banten branch of the Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Agency and the House of Representatives member, Surya Utama.

A representative from the Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed condolences to the bereaved family and explained the various efforts undertaken by the government and the embassy in handling MF’s case.

Many Indonesian citizens have joined online gambling syndicates abroad, which offer high salaries, only to end up working as online scammers in virtual slavery conditions.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Body of Indonesian Citizen Working in Online Gambling Repatriated from Cambodia
News 3 hours ago

Body of Indonesian Citizen Working in Online Gambling Repatriated from Cambodia

 The Indonesian government and the Embassy in Phnom Penh facilitated the repatriation of the remains of an Indonesian citizen, from Cambodia.
Over 28,000 Accounts Blocked in Crackdown on Online Gambling: PPATK
News May 19, 2025 | 3:48 am

Over 28,000 Accounts Blocked in Crackdown on Online Gambling: PPATK

 The mass account freeze has triggered public concern in recent days, with several internet users voicing complaints.
Online Gambling Turnover Reaches Rp 47 Trillion in Q1, Drops Nearly by Half
News May 8, 2025 | 3:01 am

Online Gambling Turnover Reaches Rp 47 Trillion in Q1, Drops Nearly by Half

 The figure represents a significant drop from the Rp 90 trillion ($5.4 billion) online gambling turnover in the same period last year.
Indonesian Police Seize Rp 530 Billion in Online Gambling Money Laundering Case
News May 7, 2025 | 8:48 pm

Indonesian Police Seize Rp 530 Billion in Online Gambling Money Laundering Case

 Displayed at the press event were bundles of Rp 100,000 banknotes, four cars, and documents related to the seized financial assets.
Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling
News May 1, 2025 | 9:21 pm

Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling

 Indonesian authorities have observed a rising number of citizens voluntarily entering the online gambling industry abroad.
Prabowo's Government Blocks Over 882,000 Online Gambling Links in First 100 Days
News Jan 30, 2025 | 1:05 pm

Prabowo's Government Blocks Over 882,000 Online Gambling Links in First 100 Days

 The Indonesian government blocks over 882,000 online gambling-related contents in its first 100 days
Police Seize Semarang Hotel Linked to Online Gambling Money Laundering
News Jan 6, 2025 | 9:08 pm

Police Seize Semarang Hotel Linked to Online Gambling Money Laundering

 Indonesian police have seized Aruss Hotel in Semarang after uncovering its links to a money laundering operation involving online gambling.
Minister Budi Arie Questioned by Police in Online Gambling Probe
News Dec 19, 2024 | 10:36 pm

Minister Budi Arie Questioned by Police in Online Gambling Probe

 After the interrogation, Budi urged the public not to spread false information implicating him in the scandals.

The Latest

Spacex Rocket Being Tested in Texas Explodes, No Injuries Reported
Tech 40 minutes ago

Spacex Rocket Being Tested in Texas Explodes, No Injuries Reported

 CEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities. It asked people not to try to approach the site.
Indonesia to Launch Task Force to Combat Illicit Cigarette Trade
Business 59 minutes ago

Indonesia to Launch Task Force to Combat Illicit Cigarette Trade

 In 2024, cigarette excise contributed Rp 216.9 trillion (around $13.2 billion) to state coffers.
Body of Indonesian Citizen Working in Online Gambling Repatriated from Cambodia
News 3 hours ago

Body of Indonesian Citizen Working in Online Gambling Repatriated from Cambodia

 The Indonesian government and the Embassy in Phnom Penh facilitated the repatriation of the remains of an Indonesian citizen, from Cambodia.
PTPP Makes It to Fortune Southeast Asia 500 List
Special Updates 4 hours ago

PTPP Makes It to Fortune Southeast Asia 500 List

 This list comprises the region's largest companies by revenue.
Indonesia’s Biggest Solar Panel Factory Begins Operation in Kendal SEZ
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia’s Biggest Solar Panel Factory Begins Operation in Kendal SEZ

 Indonesia opens its largest solar panel factory in Kendal SEZ to drive renewable energy, backed by Trina Solar and Sinarmas Group.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
1
Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
2
Towering Banknotes on Display as AGO Seizes $728 Million in Palm Oil Graft
3
Three Australians Charged in Bali Villa Shooting
4
"This Isn’t Hong Kong": Indonesia’s Shoebox Housing Plan Draws Outrage
5
Danantara Redefines How Indonesia Funds SOEs
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED