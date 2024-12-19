Body of Indonesian Citizen Working in Online Gambling Repatriated from Cambodia

Jakarta. The Foreign Affairs Ministry has facilitated the repatriation of the body of an Indonesian citizen, identified by the initials MF, from Cambodia to Indonesia on Wednesday, June 18.

It is known that MF was suspected to be working in the online gambling sector. Reports said that MF suffered a heart attack on June 5 before eventually passing away.

In an official statement on Thursday, the Indonesian Embassy in Phnom Penh revealed that they received information from the Cambodian police regarding MF's death.

In response to this information, the embassy promptly took necessary steps to handle the repatriation of the body at the request of the family. The remains were returned via Thai Airways.

All repatriation costs were fully covered by the company where the deceased was employed. Additionally, the company also provided compensation to the victim's family.

MF's body arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 11:55 a.m. and was formally handed over by a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the family.

The handover process was also witnessed by several parties, including the Banten branch of the Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Agency and the House of Representatives member, Surya Utama.

A representative from the Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed condolences to the bereaved family and explained the various efforts undertaken by the government and the embassy in handling MF’s case.

Many Indonesian citizens have joined online gambling syndicates abroad, which offer high salaries, only to end up working as online scammers in virtual slavery conditions.

