Ciliwung Canal Launched to Reduce Flood Risk in Jakarta

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo officially launched the newly-built Ciliwung Canal on Monday, aimed at increasing the discharge capacity of the Ciliwung River to reduce the risk of flooding in Jakarta.

Stretching over 1.3 kilometers, the Ciliwung Canal is a significant part of the integrated flood mitigation program, as Jakarta has faced annual flooding issues for many years. The project was initiated by President Jokowi when he served as the governor of Jakarta 11 years ago.

"Praise be to God, the project is now completed. This will help prevent floods in at least six sub-districts," the president said during the inauguration ceremony.

The canal will play a crucial role in optimizing the functions of two previously built dams located in the Jakarta suburbs of Ciawi and Sukamahi, situated on higher ground.

"Flood management in Jakarta must address both upstream and downstream issues. Focusing solely on downstream problems will not lead to a solution," Jokowi said.

According to the government, the new canal is expected to reduce the water load in the Ciliwung River by approximately 10 percent, offering significant relief to flood-prone areas.

