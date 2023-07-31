Monday, July 31, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Ciliwung Canal Launched to Reduce Flood Risk in Jakarta

Mohammad Said
July 31, 2023 | 1:04 pm
SHARE
President Joko Widodo, second left, inaugurates the Ciliwung Canal in East Jakarta, Monday, July 31, 2023. The 1.3-kilometer canal aims to reduce flood risk in the capital city. (B-Universe photo/Ichsan Ali)
President Joko Widodo, second left, inaugurates the Ciliwung Canal in East Jakarta, Monday, July 31, 2023. The 1.3-kilometer canal aims to reduce flood risk in the capital city. (B-Universe photo/Ichsan Ali)

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo officially launched the newly-built Ciliwung Canal on Monday, aimed at increasing the discharge capacity of the Ciliwung River to reduce the risk of flooding in Jakarta.

Stretching over 1.3 kilometers, the Ciliwung Canal is a significant part of the integrated flood mitigation program, as Jakarta has faced annual flooding issues for many years. The project was initiated by President Jokowi when he served as the governor of Jakarta 11 years ago.

"Praise be to God, the project is now completed. This will help prevent floods in at least six sub-districts," the president said during the inauguration ceremony.

The canal will play a crucial role in optimizing the functions of two previously built dams located in the Jakarta suburbs of Ciawi and Sukamahi, situated on higher ground.

Advertisement

"Flood management in Jakarta must address both upstream and downstream issues. Focusing solely on downstream problems will not lead to a solution," Jokowi said.

According to the government, the new canal is expected to reduce the water load in the Ciliwung River by approximately 10 percent, offering significant relief to flood-prone areas.

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

South Korean Dog Meat Farmers Push Back Against Growing Moves to Outlaw Their Industry
Lifestyle 13 minutes ago

South Korean Dog Meat Farmers Push Back Against Growing Moves to Outlaw Their Industry

 Dogs are also eaten in China, Vietnam, Indonesia, North Korea, and some African countries.
Ciliwung Canal Launched to Reduce Flood Risk in Jakarta
News 42 minutes ago

Ciliwung Canal Launched to Reduce Flood Risk in Jakarta

 According to the government, the new canal is expected to reduce the water load in the Ciliwung River by approximately 10 percent.
Lippo Karawaci Turns Loss into Rp 1 Trillion Profit in 1st Half of 2023
Business 2 hours ago

Lippo Karawaci Turns Loss into Rp 1 Trillion Profit in 1st Half of 2023

 During the first half of last year, the real estate developer incurred a net loss of Rp 1.2 trillion.
Marion Jola, Rizky Febian Rock the Stage of Semesta Berpesta Medan
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Marion Jola, Rizky Febian Rock the Stage of Semesta Berpesta Medan

 Enthusiasm soared high at the Medan edition of music fest Semesta Berpesta.
TikTok Says It Has No Plans to Launch 'Project S' in Indonesia
Tech 5 hours ago

TikTok Says It Has No Plans to Launch 'Project S' in Indonesia

 TikTok Indonesia says it will not launch a cross-border e-commerce initiative as part of its promise to empower local MSMEs.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Six Family Members Killed after Car Hit by Train
1
Six Family Members Killed after Car Hit by Train
2
KPK Hands Graft Case against Basarnas Officials to Military 
3
Ganjar, Prabowo Attend Event Together
4
Capital Raising at IDX Totals $10 Billion in Past 7 Months
5
Son of Colombia's President Arrested
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED