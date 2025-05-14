Downtown LA Locked Down as Trump’s Crackdown Sparks Days of Chaos

Associated Press
June 11, 2025 | 1:37 pm
California National Guard guard the Federal Building on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
California National Guard guard the Federal Building on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Los Angeles. Police in Los Angeles swiftly enforced a downtown curfew on Tuesday night, arresting protesters moments after it took effect, as demonstrations against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown entered their fifth day. Officers on horseback and crowd control projectiles were deployed to disperse hundreds of demonstrators gathered near City Hall.

Members of the National Guard were present, stationed behind plastic shields, though they did not participate in the arrests. By midnight, most protesters had dispersed, though isolated confrontations continued in a far more subdued scene compared to previous nights.

City officials said the curfew, which began at 8 p.m., was implemented to prevent further vandalism and looting by those using the protests as cover for criminal activity.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, condemned Trump’s decision to escalate federal involvement, accusing him of casting a “military dragnet” over the nation’s second-largest city. While Marines were also deployed, none were visibly active on the streets Tuesday.

Newsom has taken legal action to stop the military from assisting immigration agents, arguing it escalates tensions and could provoke further unrest. A federal judge has scheduled a hearing for Thursday, allowing the military to continue supporting ICE agents in the meantime.

The deployment, according to the administration, is intended to protect federal buildings and support law enforcement. National Guard members have the authority to detain individuals who attack officers, though any formal arrests must be made by police.

Read More:
LA Erupts in Chaos as Trump Deploys National Guard

President Trump has activated more than 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to cities across the US, a move strongly opposed by both state and city leaders.

Protests have now spread beyond Los Angeles to cities including Dallas, Austin, Chicago, and New York. In Manhattan, more than a thousand people rallied, with multiple arrests reported. In Austin, Texas, police used chemical irritants to disperse crowds, and the state’s National Guard remains on standby. San Antonio police confirmed Guard members were deployed in the city, though details remained scarce.

Emergency Measures in LA

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency and announced the curfew following days of unrest that included looting at 23 businesses.

“We reached a tipping point,” Bass said at a press conference, explaining the decision to enforce the curfew across a one-square-mile section of downtown, where protests have been centered since Friday. The city of Los Angeles covers nearly 500 square miles.

The curfew excludes local residents, homeless individuals, credentialed media, and emergency personnel, said Police Chief Jim McDonnell, who noted that violent and unlawful behavior had been increasing since Saturday.

“This is a necessary step to protect lives and property,” McDonnell said.

President Trump has not ruled out invoking the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to use the US military domestically to enforce law and order, one of the broadest emergency powers available to the president.

“If there’s an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. Later, in a speech at Fort Bragg marking the 250th anniversary of the US Army, he referred to protesters as “animals” and “a foreign enemy.”

Trump has described the situation in Los Angeles in dire terms, which both Bass and Newsom have rejected as exaggerated.

In a televised address Tuesday evening, Newsom warned that Trump’s actions marked “an assault on democracy,” adding, “California may be first, but it clearly will not end here.”

He urged citizens to resist the president’s crackdown while avoiding violence. “What Donald Trump wants most is your silence. Do not give it to him,” Newsom said.

Protests Sparked by Immigration Raids

The protests were sparked on Friday after federal immigration agents arrested dozens of workers during workplace raids in Los Angeles. Over the weekend, protesters blocked major freeways and set vehicles on fire, prompting police to respond with tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash-bang grenades.

Demonstrations have largely remained concentrated in downtown LA. Thousands have gathered peacefully outside City Hall, while others demonstrated near a federal complex housing detained immigrants.

Despite public backlash, immigration enforcement continued this week, with community groups reporting ICE activity at libraries, home improvement stores, and graduation ceremonies. Some schools have boosted security and offered livestream options for families concerned about possible raids.

Police reported 197 arrests on Tuesday, including 67 individuals who blocked the 101 Freeway. While most were cited for failing to disperse, others face charges including looting, vandalism, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted murder after a Molotov cocktail was thrown. Seven officers were injured, with two hospitalized and later released.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicated that military deployments may increase in the days ahead. The Pentagon estimates that current operations involving the National Guard and Marines are costing taxpayers $134 million.

