Elon Musk Pulls Back on Threat to Withdraw Dragon Spacecraft

Associated Press
June 7, 2025 | 12:40 am
SHARE
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk explains the operations ahead of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket, Nov. 19, 2024, in Boca Chica, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Pool via AP, File)
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk explains the operations ahead of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket, Nov. 19, 2024, in Boca Chica, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Pool via AP, File)

As President Donald Trump and Elon Musk argued on social media on Thursday, the world's richest man threatened to decommission a space capsule used to take astronauts and supplies to the International Space Station.

A few hours later, Musk said he wouldn't follow through on the threat.

After Trump threatened to cut government contracts given to Musk's SpaceX rocket company and his Starlink internet satellite services, Musk responded via X that SpaceX "will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately.”

It was unclear how serious Musk's threat was, but several hours later -- in a reply to another X user -- he said he wouldn't do it.

Advertisement

The capsule, developed with the help of government contracts, is an important part of keeping the space station running. NASA also relies heavily on SpaceX for other programs, including launching science missions and, later this decade, returning astronauts to the surface of the moon.

The Dragon Capsule
SpaceX is the only US company capable right now of transporting crews to and from the space station, using its four-person Dragon capsules.

Boeing’s Starliner capsule has flown astronauts only once; last year’s test flight went so badly that the two NASA astronauts had to hitch a ride back to Earth via SpaceX in March, more than nine months after launching last June.

Starliner remains grounded as NASA decides whether to go with another test flight with cargo, rather than a crew.

SpaceX also uses a Dragon capsule for its own privately run missions. The next one of those is due to fly next week on a trip chartered by Axiom Space, a Houston company.

Cargo versions of the Dragon capsule are also used to ferry food and other supplies to the orbiting lab.

NASA's Other Option: Russia
Russia’s Soyuz capsules are the only other means of getting crews to the space station right now.

The Soyuz capsules hold three people at a time. For now, each Soyuz launch carries two Russians and one NASA astronaut, and each SpaceX launch has one Russian on board under a barter system. That way, in an emergency requiring a capsule to return, there is always someone from the United States and Russia on board.

With its first crew launch for NASA in 2020 -- the first orbital flight of a crew by a private company -- SpaceX enabled NASA to reduce its reliance on Russia for crew transport. The Russian flights had been costing the US tens of millions of dollars per seat, for years.

NASA has also used Russian spacecraft for cargo, along with US contractor Northrop Grumman.

Spacex's Other Government Launches
The company has used its rockets to launch several science missions for NASA as well as military equipment.

Last year, SpaceX also won a NASA contract to help bring the space station out of orbit when it is no longer usable.

SpaceX’s Starship mega rocket is what NASA has picked to get astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface of the moon, at least for the first two landing missions. Starship made its ninth test flight last week from Texas, but tumbled out of control and broke apart.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Elon Musk Pulls Back on Threat to Withdraw Dragon Spacecraft
News 2 hours ago

Elon Musk Pulls Back on Threat to Withdraw Dragon Spacecraft

 It was unclear how serious Musk's threat was, but several hours later -- in a reply to another X user -- he said he wouldn't do it.
The Best Deal with Trump is No Deal
Opinion May 29, 2025 | 12:42 pm

The Best Deal with Trump is No Deal

 Trump’s portrayal of China, Japan, S. Korea, India, and ASEAN as job thieves is misleading and distorts economic reality.
Spacex Launches Another Starship Rocket after Back-to-Back Explosions, But It Tumbles Out of Control
Tech May 28, 2025 | 7:35 pm

Spacex Launches Another Starship Rocket after Back-to-Back Explosions, But It Tumbles Out of Control

 It was the first time one of Musk's Starships -- intended for moon and Mars travel -- flew with a recycled booster.
'Investment, Not Tariffs,' Says Ishiba after Telephone Talks with Trump 
Business May 23, 2025 | 2:03 pm

'Investment, Not Tariffs,' Says Ishiba after Telephone Talks with Trump 

 Ishiba said he reminded Trump that Japan's position was for the US administration to scrap all recent tariffs on imports from Japan.
US Defense Department Accepts Boeing 747 from Qatar for Trump's Use
News May 22, 2025 | 2:43 am

US Defense Department Accepts Boeing 747 from Qatar for Trump's Use

 Critics have said Trump's acceptance of an aircraft is a violation of the Constitution’s prohibition on foreign gifts.
Trump Handshake Caps Syrian Leader’s Journey from Anti-US Insurgent to Nascent Mideast Partner
News May 15, 2025 | 1:41 am

Trump Handshake Caps Syrian Leader’s Journey from Anti-US Insurgent to Nascent Mideast Partner

 As the leader of a US-designated terror group fighting in Syria's civil war, Ahmad al-Sharaa had a $10 million bounty on his head.
‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools
Business May 14, 2025 | 5:46 pm

‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools

 As US-China trade war eases, Indonesia should focus on boosting its household consumption, Apindo's chairwoman Shinta Kamdani says.
Trump Just Brought A Group Of White South Africans to The US As Refugees -- What Are They Escaping?
News May 13, 2025 | 10:30 am

Trump Just Brought A Group Of White South Africans to The US As Refugees -- What Are They Escaping?

 Afrikaners were the leaders of the apartheid system of white minority rule that ended in 1994.
No Breakthroughs Yet in US-China Tariff Talks, But Trump Touts 'Great Progress'
Business May 11, 2025 | 9:35 pm

No Breakthroughs Yet in US-China Tariff Talks, But Trump Touts 'Great Progress'

 In its editorial, Xinhua said, “Talks should never be a pretext for continued coercion or extortion."
Trump Considers Lowering China Tariffs to 80% Ahead of Trade Talks
News May 9, 2025 | 9:36 pm

Trump Considers Lowering China Tariffs to 80% Ahead of Trade Talks

 Trump proposes cutting China tariffs to 80% ahead of key Geneva talks, signaling possible thaw in escalating US-China trade war.

The Latest

Elon Musk Pulls Back on Threat to Withdraw Dragon Spacecraft
News 2 hours ago

Elon Musk Pulls Back on Threat to Withdraw Dragon Spacecraft

 It was unclear how serious Musk's threat was, but several hours later -- in a reply to another X user -- he said he wouldn't do it.
Nickel Institute Pushes ESG Compliance as Indonesia Rises in Global Supply Chains
Business 4 hours ago

Nickel Institute Pushes ESG Compliance as Indonesia Rises in Global Supply Chains

 Nickel Institute urges Indonesia’s nickel miners to adopt ESG standards to meet rising global demand and secure sustainable growth.
Prabowo Hosts Indonesia National Team After Historic Win Over China
News 5 hours ago

Prabowo Hosts Indonesia National Team After Historic Win Over China

 President Prabowo hosted the Indonesian national team after their 1-0 win over China, celebrating with lunch, songs, and shared pride.
Indonesia to Stop Corn Imports by 2026, Prabowo Says
Business 9 hours ago

Indonesia to Stop Corn Imports by 2026, Prabowo Says

 President Prabowo aims to halt corn imports by 2026, citing a 48% surge in local output and a push for farmer welfare and food independence.
Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns
News 10 hours ago

Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns

 Indonesia halts Gag Nikel’s mining ops in Raja Ampat for environmental review, as Minister Bahlil plans on-site inspection.
News Index

Most Popular

Australian Government Issues Travel Advisory for Indonesia, Especially Bali
1
Australian Government Issues Travel Advisory for Indonesia, Especially Bali
2
Indonesia, Australia to Hold Joint Air Force Exercise in Morotai
3
Indonesia Arrests Foreign Nationals in Bali on Drugs Charges That Could Carry Death Penalty
4
‘This Isn’t Europe’: Prabowo Joins PSSI Honorary Council
5
Danantara Says Ray Dalio Stays as Unpaid Advisor
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED