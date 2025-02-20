Ex-Spain Soccer Boss Rubiales Guilty of Sexual Assault and Fined for World Cup Kiss

Associated Press
February 20, 2025 | 9:04 pm
SHARE
FILE - The former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales passes a police van as he leaves after testifying at the National Court in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - The former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales passes a police van as he leaves after testifying at the National Court in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

Madrid. Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales was found guilty of sexually assaulting player Jenni Hermoso on Thursday for kissing her after the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.

He was fined more than 10,000 euros ($10,400) in Audiencia Nacional court and ordered not to get within 200 meters of Hermoso or communicate with her for a year.

Rubiales was cleared of the charge of coercion for trying to downplay the kiss on the lips of Hermoso during the awards ceremony after the final in Sydney. The kiss sparked outrage in Spain and marred the celebrations of Spain’s first Women's World Cup title.

Rubiales said Hermoso consented to the kiss but she denied it.

Advertisement

Three other former Spanish federation members accused of coercion -- former women’s team coach Jorge Vilda, sports director of the men’s team Albert Luque, and head of marketing Ruben Rivera -- also were cleared.

Hermoso said during her testimony she “felt disrespected” by Rubiales after winning the World Cup. She said she was pressured into recording a video with Rubiales, then the federation president, to downplay the kiss.

Rubiales and the other defendants said they never tried to pressure Hermoso into doing anything. They claimed she didn't give any importance to the kiss when it happened.

Rubiales resigned under pressure three weeks after the scandal surfaced and was banned by FIFA for three years. He had said he was the victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists.”

During his testimony, he said he regretted the kiss because it wasn't the right attitude for a national federation president. He said it should not be considered sexual assault, though.

The kiss prompted widespread outrage in society beyond soccer and ignited one of the most embarrassing scandals in the history of Spanish soccer.

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Ex-Spain Soccer Boss Rubiales Guilty of Sexual Assault and Fined for World Cup Kiss
News 46 minutes ago

Ex-Spain Soccer Boss Rubiales Guilty of Sexual Assault and Fined for World Cup Kiss

 Hermoso said during her testimony she “felt disrespected” by Rubiales after winning the World Cup.
PDI-P Executive Hasto Kristiyanto Detained as Graft Suspect
News 54 minutes ago

PDI-P Executive Hasto Kristiyanto Detained as Graft Suspect

 Hasto, 58, was seen handcuffed and wearing an orange detainee suit as he exited the interrogation room at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta.
US Friend-Shoring: What and How?
Opinion 2 hours ago

US Friend-Shoring: What and How?

 Friend-shoring encourages US companies to relocate production and sourcing away from adversarial nations toward allies.
Bali Police Name Eight Finns Beach Security Guards as Suspects in Brawl Case
News 5 hours ago

Bali Police Name Eight Finns Beach Security Guards as Suspects in Brawl Case

 Bali Police have named eight security guards from Finns Beach as suspects in a brawl involving Australian national.
Government Aims for 100 Million Participants in Free Health Checkups by 2025
News 6 hours ago

Government Aims for 100 Million Participants in Free Health Checkups by 2025

 The Health Ministry is ramping up outreach efforts to encourage public participation and overcome fears surrounding medical checkups.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion
1
Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion
2
Indonesia to Develop Its Very Own DeepSeek, Luhut Says
3
Malaysian Gets Last-Minute Stay of Execution in Singapore
4
Luhut Reassures Public on Danantara as Calls to Withdraw Funds from State Banks Rise
5
Death of South Korean Star Kim Sae-ron Sparks Calls for Change in Celebrity Treatment
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED