First Groups of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims to Depart on May 2

The Jakarta Globe, Muhammad Firman
April 24, 2025 | 9:32 pm
FILE - Indonesian pilgrims from Bogor get on the bus to depart for their hajj pilgrimage on May 24, 2023. (Antara Photo/Yulius Satria Wijaya)
Jakarta. The first groups of Indonesian Hajj pilgrims -- part of a total 221,000 people -- will begin their journey to Saudi Arabia on May 2, according to the official schedule released by the government on Thursday.

Participants in the regular Hajj program will spend an average of 41 days in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to fulfill the annual Islamic pilgrimage.

Indonesia holds the largest Hajj quota in the world, granted by the Saudi government. Despite this, millions of Indonesians remain on waiting lists, with many facing wait times of a decade or more.

The elderly make up a significant portion of Indonesian pilgrims each year, raising health and fitness concerns, especially given the physical demands of the pilgrimage.

Read More:
Indonesian Consulate Warns Against Unofficial Hajj Routes for 2025

“It’s crucial for all pilgrims to maintain their fitness during their time in the Holy Land,” said Hilman Latief, director general of the Hajj and Umrah Management at the Religious Affairs Ministry.

Among this year’s pilgrims are 1,572 local government officials who will accompany groups from their respective provinces, as well as 685 central government officials.

A smaller group of 17,680 pilgrims -- those who opted for exclusive travel packages -- will undertake the pilgrimage with shorter stays and more premium services.

The massive wave of departures from various provinces will continue through May 31, with return flights scheduled to begin on June 11 and conclude within a month.

Flights for Indonesian pilgrims are split evenly between domestic and Saudi airlines.

National flag carrier Garuda Indonesia and low-cost airline Lion Air will transport a combined total of 102,724 pilgrims. Garuda will handle 90,933 passengers from seven embarkation points -- Banda Aceh, Medan, Jakarta, Solo, Balikpapan, Makassar, and Lombok -- using a fleet of 14 aircraft.

Lion Air, making its debut in Hajj transportation, will fly 11,791 pilgrims from two embarkation points: Padang and Banjarmasin. The airline will operate five Airbus A330 aircraft, with each flight group consisting of 424 passengers -- 420 pilgrims and four accompanying officers.

Read More:
Indonesia Pushes for Flexible Hajj Age Limit in Talks With Saudi Arabia

In addition to Garuda Indonesia and Lion Air, Saudi Arabian Airlines has also been appointed as an official carrier for the 2025 Hajj season. The airline is expected to transport up to 102,000 Indonesian pilgrims, the highest number among the three designated carriers.

Pilgrims outside the government’s regular program -- those using private travel agents -- will fly to Saudi Arabia using airlines of their own choosing.

