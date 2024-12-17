Five Chinese Nationals Arrested in Jakarta Over Fake Marriage Scam

Chairul Fikri
May 27, 2025 | 4:00 pm
The Class I Special Non-TPI Immigration Office in West Jakarta displays evidence of a fake marriage scam involving five Chinese nationals. (Special/Exclusive)
The Class I Special Non-TPI Immigration Office in West Jakarta displays evidence of a fake marriage scam involving five Chinese nationals. (Special/Exclusive)

Jakarta. The Class I Immigration Office in West Jakarta has arrested five Chinese nationals suspected of running a fake marriage syndicate. Identified by the initials ZL, WW, LF, LW, and SH, the suspects are alleged to have orchestrated fraudulent arranged marriages targeting men in China.

The case unfolded on Tuesday, May 6, during routine surveillance by the Immigration Intelligence and Enforcement Team at a local hotel. Officers grew suspicious of two Chinese men acting nervously. When asked for their passports, one failed to produce valid documents.

Nur Raisha Pujiastuti, Head of the West Jakarta Immigration Office, revealed that the five suspects were part of a scheme offering cheap marriage arrangements to Chinese men deterred by the high costs of traditional marriages in China.

“Marriage in China can be very costly, so many men are tempted by offers from these illegal matchmaking agents,” Nur Raisha said on Tuesday.

Following the initial arrest, officers accompanied the suspects to their residence, where they found a third Chinese national. The three --ZL, WW, and LF-- were immediately detained for further investigation.

During questioning, authorities uncovered the involvement of two additional suspects believed to be coordinators of the matchmaking agency. On Thursday, May 8, the team arrested LW and SH at an apartment nearby.

Immigration records show LW entered Indonesia with a multiple-entry visit permit, while SH held a single-entry visit permit. LW’s role was to recruit Chinese men interested in marrying Indonesian women, while SH attracted clients and managed fees, which varied by age.

All five are suspected of violating Article 122(a) of Law No. 6 of 2011 on Immigration, which prohibits foreign nationals from abusing their stay permits or engaging in activities inconsistent with their visa purposes.

The suspects admitted to participating in the matchmaking agency, coming to Indonesia under the pretense of seeking Indonesian spouses. Each Chinese client was required to pay fees to the agency.

Nur Raisha confirmed the five would face immigration sanctions, including deportation and blacklisting, as stipulated under Article 75(1) of Law No. 6 of 2011.

Meanwhile, Pamuji Raharja, Head of the Jakarta Special Region Immigration Office, commended the swift action by the West Jakarta Immigration team. “West Jakarta Immigration remains committed to intensifying monitoring and enforcement to protect Indonesia’s security and sovereignty from illegal activities by foreign nationals, such as this fake marriage scheme.”

