Four Indonesians Plead for Repatriation After Alleged Abuse in Cambodia

Panji Satrio
May 2, 2025 | 10:58 am
SHARE
This screen capture shows four Indonesian citizens appearing in a video call from Cambodia and pleading help from the Binjai government in North Sumatra to rescue them from an online scam syndicate, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Panji Satrio)
This screen capture shows four Indonesian citizens appearing in a video call from Cambodia and pleading help from the Binjai government in North Sumatra to rescue them from an online scam syndicate, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Panji Satrio)

Jakarta. Four Indonesian citizens from North Sumatra have pleaded for government assistance after allegedly being tortured and left stranded in Cambodia, raising fresh concerns over human trafficking involving Indonesian job seekers abroad.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows four young individuals -- including a teenager who identifies himself as Cikal Ramadhan -- claiming they are being held in Phnom Penh under dire conditions. In the footage, Cikal says he and his companions were abused by their employers and have run out of money, leaving them unable to buy food or return home.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Cikal made an emotional appeal to Binjai Mayor Amir Hamzah and Deputy Mayor Hasanul Jihadi to help facilitate their return.

"Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh to the honorable Mayor of Binjai, Mr. Amir Hamzah, and Deputy Mayor, Mr. Hasanul Jihadi. Sir, please help us. We are Binjai residents stranded in Cambodia. We haven’t eaten in three days. We were tortured at our workplace, sir. We have no money -- not even enough for food. Please, sir, help us return to our beloved city of Binjai," Cikal said in the video.

Advertisement
Read More:
Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling

The three others have been identified as Taruna Bagaskara from West Binjai Subdistrict, Binjai City; and Riki and Atmaja from Sunggal Subdistrict, Deli Serdang Regency.

Cikal’s younger brother, Sultan Moris, confirmed the video’s authenticity and said his brother is currently seeking to return to Indonesia.

According to Sultan, Cikal traveled to Cambodia in mid-December 2024 after being promised a job in online gambling. However, the work turned out to involve online scamming, and Cikal allegedly endured psychological abuse and exploitative conditions.

“Cikal left on December 20, 2024. He worked for four months as a scammer in Cambodia. At first, he was promised a job in online gambling, but it turned out he was forced into scamming. I believe he feels deceived,” Sultan said on Thursday.

“He eventually fled from his workplace due to the mental pressure he faced there,” he added.

Read More:
Foreign Affairs Ministry: Thousands of Indonesians Moving to Cambodia for Gambling Jobs

The Indonesian Embassy in Phnom Penh has since taken the four into its care while authorities arrange for their repatriation.

Back in Indonesia, Cikal’s grandmother, Nuraini, expressed deep concern for her grandson’s safety. She said she hopes the government will act quickly to bring him home.

“My only hope is for him to return safely. He’s an orphan -- both his parents have passed away,” she said.

Read More:
Indonesia Warns Job Seekers Against Accepting Jobs Offers in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Thailand

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Four Indonesians Plead for Repatriation After Alleged Abuse in Cambodia
News 5 hours ago

Four Indonesians Plead for Repatriation After Alleged Abuse in Cambodia

 In the footage, Cikal says he and his companions were abused by their employers and have run out of money.
Indonesia Warns Job Seekers Against Accepting Jobs Offers in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Thailand
News Apr 18, 2025 | 9:16 pm

Indonesia Warns Job Seekers Against Accepting Jobs Offers in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Thailand

 His remarks followed reports of the deaths of two Indonesian workers -- Ihwan Sahab from Bekasi and Rizal Sampurna from Banyuwangi.
29 Indonesians Deported from Philippines over Alleged Online Scam Involvement
News Mar 30, 2025 | 9:15 pm

29 Indonesians Deported from Philippines over Alleged Online Scam Involvement

 Upon their return, Indonesian authorities will conduct further investigations to determine whether the deportees violated domestic laws.
Indonesia Evacuates 554 Citizens from Online Scam Syndicate in Myanmar
News Mar 18, 2025 | 7:54 pm

Indonesia Evacuates 554 Citizens from Online Scam Syndicate in Myanmar

 They were previously forced to participate in fraudulent investment schemes, online gambling scams, and romance scams in Myanmar.
Indonesia Seeks to Repatriate 270 Citizens Rescued from Online Scam Centers in Myanmar
News Feb 22, 2025 | 1:18 pm

Indonesia Seeks to Repatriate 270 Citizens Rescued from Online Scam Centers in Myanmar

 The first phase of repatriation will focus on 92 Indonesian citizens who suffered abductions and torture in Myanmar.
China Begins Repatriation of More than 1,000 Online Scam Workers Rescued from Myanmar
News Feb 20, 2025 | 9:53 pm

China Begins Repatriation of More than 1,000 Online Scam Workers Rescued from Myanmar

 Hundreds of thousands from Southeast Asia and elsewhere are estimated to have worked at such centers in Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos.
260 People Including Indonesians Rescued from Virtual Slavery in Myanmar's Online Scam Centers
News Feb 13, 2025 | 10:51 pm

260 People Including Indonesians Rescued from Virtual Slavery in Myanmar's Online Scam Centers

 The Thai army announced it is coordinating an effort to repatriate some 260 people believed to have been victims of human trafficking.
Marcos Jr. Thanks Cambodia for Pardoning 13 Filipino Women Convicted of Illegal Surrogacy
News Feb 11, 2025 | 7:29 pm

Marcos Jr. Thanks Cambodia for Pardoning 13 Filipino Women Convicted of Illegal Surrogacy

 The women have acted as surrogates for a criminal syndicate selling babies to foreigners for cash.
Former West Java Councilor Abducted in Myanmar
News Jan 19, 2025 | 4:28 am

Former West Java Councilor Abducted in Myanmar

 Myanmar has become a notorious hub for criminal syndicates that exploit vulnerable individuals across Southeast Asia.
Chinese Actor Wang Xing Trafficked to Myanmar to Work in Scam Operation: Thai Police
News Jan 8, 2025 | 5:26 pm

Chinese Actor Wang Xing Trafficked to Myanmar to Work in Scam Operation: Thai Police

 Wang told police there were about 50 other Chinese at the same location.

The Latest

Can Indonesia Provide A Better Life for Its Workers?
News 4 hours ago

Can Indonesia Provide A Better Life for Its Workers?

 President Prabowo Subianto recently made some promises for Indonesian workers, but will he walk the talk?
Dedi Mulyadi’s Proposal to Send Unruly Students to Military Barracks Sparks Human Rights Backlash
News 5 hours ago

Dedi Mulyadi’s Proposal to Send Unruly Students to Military Barracks Sparks Human Rights Backlash

 Dedi, who assumed office earlier this year, has garnered national attention and social media buzz for a string of unconventional policies.
Four Indonesians Plead for Repatriation After Alleged Abuse in Cambodia
News 5 hours ago

Four Indonesians Plead for Repatriation After Alleged Abuse in Cambodia

 In the footage, Cikal says he and his companions were abused by their employers and have run out of money.
US Army Plans for Potential Parade on Trump's Birthday Call for 6,600 Soldiers
News 6 hours ago

US Army Plans for Potential Parade on Trump's Birthday Call for 6,600 Soldiers

 The Army anniversary just happens to coincide with Trump’s 79th birthday on June 14.
Electricity Bills and Gold Prices Push April Inflation to 1.17%
Business 6 hours ago

Electricity Bills and Gold Prices Push April Inflation to 1.17%

 The spike follows the government’s decision to end a 50% discount on post-paid electricity bills, allowing rates to return to normal levels.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling
1
Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling
2
Foreigners Running Unlicensed Villas Undercut Bali's Hospitality Sector: PHRI
3
Indonesian Palm Oil Sector Books $916 Million Investment to Move Up Value Chain
4
As US Tariff Looms, Indonesia Now Closer to Joining Mexico’s CPTPP Trade Club
5
Airlangga: US Tariffs a Wake-Up Call for Indonesia to Reform
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED