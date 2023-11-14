Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Government Considers Permit Mandate for Private Swimming Pools

November 14, 2023 | 12:09 pm
SHARE
This file photo shows an upscale residential complex with a private swimming pool. (Beritasatu Photo)
This file photo shows an upscale residential complex with a private swimming pool. (Beritasatu Photo)

Jakarta. The government is in the process of drafting a new regulation aimed at curbing the utilization of groundwater, which includes restrictions on filling private swimming pools.

According to a draft regulation proposed by the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, any household consuming 100 cubic meters or more of groundwater per month must obtain a government permit starting in 2027.

The proposed regulation encompasses criteria for obtaining permits, along with sanctions and fines related to both commercial and private usage of groundwater, said Muhammad Wafid, the head of the ministry’s geological agency.

Luxury houses with private swimming pools will come under government scrutiny for the permit.

Advertisement

Wafid told Antara news agency that "normal household use" of groundwater would not necessitate a permit.

The bill's proposal follows the geological agency’s alarming findings of substantial depletion in major groundwater reservoirs across various cities and regencies, including Medan, Serang, Tangerang, Jakarta, Karawang, Bekasi, Bogor, Surabaya, Bandung, Soreang, Denpasar, Tabanan, Pekalongan, Pemalang, Semarang, Metro, Kotabumi, Karanganyar, Boyolali, Palangkaraya, and Banjarmasin.

“These areas will take precedence in implementing the groundwater licensing regulation,” Wafid said.

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Bali to Run Trials on Hungary-Funded Non-Stop Toll Payment
Tech 2 hours ago

Bali to Run Trials on Hungary-Funded Non-Stop Toll Payment

 Drivers can pay entry to toll roads without having to stop at a booth as long as they have sufficient balance.
Judge Rejects Ex- Minister Syahrul's Pre-Trial Motion in Graft Case
News 4 hours ago

Judge Rejects Ex- Minister Syahrul's Pre-Trial Motion in Graft Case

 Syahrul stands accused of unlawfully amassing billions of rupiah from fellow officials in exchange for promoting them.
Government Considers Permit Mandate for Private Swimming Pools
News 6 hours ago

Government Considers Permit Mandate for Private Swimming Pools

 Any household consuming 100 cubic meters or more of groundwater per month must obtain a government permit starting in 2027.
Biden Hails 'New Era' of Ties between US and Indonesia
News 8 hours ago

Biden Hails 'New Era' of Ties between US and Indonesia

 Jokowi urged the US "to do more to stop the atrocities in Gaza and have a ceasefire for the sake of humanity.”
Emirates Announces $52 Billion Aircraft Buy from Boeing
Business 8 hours ago

Emirates Announces $52 Billion Aircraft Buy from Boeing

 Its low-cost sister airline, FlyDubai, followed up with an $11 billion order of 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi Calls OIC to Unite Against Israel's Atrocities in Gaza
1
Jokowi Calls OIC to Unite Against Israel's Atrocities in Gaza
2
What Israel is Doing is Not Self-Defense: Jokowi
3
Prabowo Has No Plan to Change Jokowi’s Economic Diplomacy
4
Palestine’s Abbas to Send Message to Biden via Jokowi ​​​​
5
Biden Hails 'New Era' of Ties between US and Indonesia
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED